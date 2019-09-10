With four car shows this weekend, it's going to be a busy weekend for car fans. Three are happening on Saturday and one on Sunday.
The Cars in the Village Car Show, presented by Valley Street Rods and Classics, will be at the Kern County Museum (3801 Chester Ave.) on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This show features an opening ceremony with the Honor Guard, games, food and craft vendors, raffles and more. Representatives from MIA, Portrait Warrior Gallery and Honor Flight will also be there. Registration is $45 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. Spectators can join for $5 to $10. Call 747-6707 for more information.
At Brookdale Riverwalk (350 Calloway Drive) on Saturday there will be the annual Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to noon, featuring breakfast, concession stands, raffles and more. There is no entry fee and the show is open to all vehicles. Call 587-0221 to register and for more information.
The Unique Car Club will host the Lowriding Nationals at Stramler Park (4003 Chester Ave.) on Saturday. The event is free to attend and will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-6258.
The Kern County Museum will also be the venue for Sunday's 40th annual Vintage Ltd. Street Rods' Fun in the Sun Run, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 587-6379.
