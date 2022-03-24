Four authors to take part in book signing

Russo's Books, a longtime supporter of local authors, will host a group book signing with four local authors.
Local historian Sarah Burns, who writes under the name S.C. Burns, is the author of "Cookesville U.S.A.: the Wildest, Wickedest, Wealthiest Big 'Small' Town in the West."
The book revolves around a fictional Old West town modeled after Bakersfield.
Burns has built a following for the work since an event in November offering a literal taste with dishes designed in tribute of the book's businesses including Hop Li's Chinese food, Estralita's Southwestern Santa Fe cuisine and items from Lantini's Top O' The Mornin' Pub.
For more on Burns and her work, visit cookesvilleusa.com or follow her on Twitter @SarahBurns9.
Fellow author and Burns' next-door neighbor Deborah Laird Meeks will also be on hand with her book "Deep Creek or Bust: A Memoir of Girl Scout Camp."
Her book focuses on the adventure of seven teenage girls at a primitive Girl Scout camp on Greenhorn Mountain, in the Sequoia National Forest, in 1966.
Visit facebook.com/debbiemeekssecretplace for more on her work.
Local writer Phyllis Wachob will also take part at Saturday's event with her new book "Killer Kern."
The work is a fast-paced sequel to "Death in the Orchard" about Heroine Vermilion Blew, a spunky retired English teacher and school librarian, who has teamed with private investigator Darrell Pitts to research a woman's suspected suicide.
Learn more about Wachob's work at phylliswachob.com.
Romance author Jennette Green is the final participant in the book signing.
Recent works include "Ice Master," the second in the Ice Chronicles, and "Snowstorm," about a big-city girl who is taken in by a farmer after she wrecks her car during a blizzard.
Head to JennetteGreen.com for more on her collection of romance titles.
The signing will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Russo's Books, 1601 Stine Road, #182.