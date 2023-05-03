Force is strong with Bakersfield for May the 4th

Finding fun things to do on May the 4th is easier than escaping an Imperial prison camp on Narkina 5. Even if your tastes veer more to the classic trilogy rather than new projects like the aforementioned "Andor," there is plenty of "Star Wars" fun to be had.
Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop (819 19th St.): Along with its potently caffeinated drinks, which could send you into hyper drive, the downtown spot will be serving "Star Wars"-themed cake pops from Delish Cake Pops.
Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Better Bowls (1818 G St.) will continue its May the 4th tradition with themed pastries.
The vegan treats will include Wookiee cookies and cupcakes decorated with images of Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, Yoda, C-3PO, the Death Star and more.
Blue Oak Coffee Roasting (1717 20th St.) is becoming the Blue Oak Coffee Cantina, again serving the Bantha blue milk latte.
Cloud 9 Coffee Co. (5060 California Ave. in Stockdale Tower) is serving three drinks — Corellian Cold Brew (cold brew with sweet cream and cocoa puffs); Death Sticks Soda (Italian soda) with green apple or strawberry syringes; and the Windu (a dark chocolate lavender latte), named after Jedi Mace Windu — and treats from Cornerstone Bakery including Wookiee and Grogu cookies, Coruscant croissants and galaxy cake pops.
The shop's celebration lasts all week, culminating in a Nine@Nite event with all-ages mocktails including a Tattooine Sunrise and Qui Gon's Gin.
Cloud 9 is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday with the Nine@Nite running from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy a "Star Wars" Day at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) with discounts on brews and seltzers for those who dress in costume. There will also be a costume contest at the end of the night.
Izzy and the Fins will play themed music along with friends starting at 7 p.m.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Poppi's Pastrami & More will serve its pastrami, deep-pit beef and slow-cooked chicken dishes starting at 5 p.m.
The Fox Theater (2001 H St.) teamed up with Tiki-Ko for a special screening of the 1987 Mel Brooks parody "Spaceballs."
Costumes are highly encouraged.
Tiki-Ko is serving three limited-edition drinks at the show: Bantha Milk, made with Puerto Rican coconut rum, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, almond and coconut milk; Ewoking on Sunshine, made with overproof spiced, pineapple and coconut rums, passion fruit syrup, lime and pineapple juice; and a Jam The Radar Jello-O shot (referencing the line from "Spaceballs" that “There’s only one man that would dare give me the raspberry!”), made with raspberry Jell-O and vodka.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets ($7) are available at thebakersfieldfox.com, visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by calling 661-324-1369 during those same hours.
It's a Sweet Thing Bakery (2819 F St.) will sell "May the Fourth Be With You" cookies at its shop inside In Your Wildest Dreams from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Galactic Gala
And in a galaxy not so far, far away, Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House announced the return of its Galactic Gala, which will take place Oct. 5 at the Bakersfield Country Club.
"We are thrilled to be hosting the third annual Galactic Gala and are grateful for the community's continued support of the Ronald McDonald House," Diana Mestmaker, Galactic Gala chair at Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, said in a news release. "Through this event, we hope to raise awareness and funds for our programs and initiatives, allowing us to continue to provide a home away from home for families in need."
Guests will dine under the stars with "Star Wars" special guests, see Michelle and Dan Hay honored with the Spirit of Giving Award, and be able to raise funds to benefit the programs and initiatives of the Ronald McDonald House.
The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House is a nonprofit organization that provides a home away from home for families with seriously ill children who are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The house aims to provide a supportive and nurturing environment to families during difficult times, allowing them to focus on the health of their children without the added burden of worrying about accommodations and expenses.
Tickets are not yet on sale for the event that will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the club, 4200 Country Club Drive. Visit rmhcsc.org/bakersfield to sign up for updates on the event.
