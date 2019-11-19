Bakersfield diners are getting an early Christmas gift with Yard House, which will open Dec. 16 at The Shops at River Walk.
The much-anticipated restaurant will open at 11 a.m. at its location at 10308 Stockdale Highway. The chain's 25th location in California (and 81st in the U.S.) will accommodate 360-plus guests indoors and outdoors in its 10,559-square-foot establishment.
Priding itself on a vast beer selection, Yard House Bakersfield is literally built around an expansive bar with 110 taps, featuring local beers including Great Change Brewing's Eve Blonde Ale, Indian Wells’ Whiskey Barrel Amber and Lengthwise’s Zeus Imperial IPA.
Along with "miles of beer lines," the local Yard House will have a menu of 100-plus dishes focused on American fare including grilled burgers, gourmet salads, street tacos, steaks, seafood and house favorites.
Brian Cable, who has been with Yard House for almost two years, will serve as general manager. The new restaurant is expected to create more than 200 jobs, which are currently being filled. Learn more at yardhouse.com/careers.
[rolleyes],,, It would be so mice to see this type of Restaurant open In SE Bakersfield
