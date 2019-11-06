Yard House, which is expected to open in southwest Bakersfield in the next couple of months, is now hiring.
The restaurant is filling for all positions — servers, cooks, bartenders and more. Interviews will take place at the new location, 10308 Stockdale Highway, Nov. 12 to 27 (Monday to Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those interested in applying can walk in to apply in person later this month, text code BAKERSFIELD to 37238 or apply online at yardhouse.com/careers.
Bakersfield's Yard House will bring more than 200 jobs to the community, according to a news release. The location is the chain's 81st restaurant in the nation and 25th location in California. It is expected to open by year's end or early 2020.
Opened in 1996 in Long Beach, Yard House set itself apart by creating a 250-tap draft beer system. Known for offering the "world's largest selection of draft beers," it lists more than 100 beers on its website in 12 different categories. Its menu consists of 100-plus dishes focused on American fare including grilled burgers, gourmet salads, street tacos, steaks, seafood and house favorites.
