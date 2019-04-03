California has its official state nuts but if the Golden State were to widen the net to declare a state food, the case could be made for burritos. Delicious flavors wrapped up in warm tortilla ready for portable dining? Count us in. So it'll be quite the holiday Thursday for National Burrito Day with a number of restaurants offering some tasty deals.
Fresco Mexican Grill is offering a buy one, get one free deal on traditional burritos. The deal is good at both locations: 1431 California Ave. or 2402 Columbus St.
El Pollo Loco is also offering a buy one, get one burrito deal with the coupon from its website (elpolloloco.com/burritoday). Feast on fire-grilled chicken or a BRC (bean, rice and jack cheese) burrito.
Whether it's wild-caught seafood, chicken or steak, burritos at Rubio's are $5 with purchase of a drink. The San Diego-based chain's deal is coupon available with on its website (rubios.com/coupons/2019-national-burrito-day).
Baja Fresh will be serving $5 burritos all day long, redeemable with a coupon that will be posted Thursday. Visit the chain's Instagram or Facebook page to redeem. Customers must present barcode at time of purchase.
Although it's not specific to burritos. UberEats' current March Madness promo will help you save. Use code LETSEASTS2019 through 11:30 p.m. Monday to get up to 16 percent (maximum $10) off your order. The limit is one deal per person.
