Those looking to eat healthier in these uncertain times may find it more difficult for the foreseeable future. The three farmers markets run by The Hen's Roost are on hold for the time being amid coronavirus concerns.
Two of the markets — Market on the Hill in northeast Bakersfield on Saturdays and Haggin Oaks market on Sundays — are located in parking lots of Kaiser Permanente locations, as part of a healthy initiative. The third is held Saturdays in the shopping center at Brimhall Road and Calloway Drive.
Jaclyn Allen, who runs The Hen's Roost, has a plan to help growers who already harvested or planned for this weekend's markets. Both her shop downtown and Martin's Meats and Deli Market, which is also a market vendor, will sell a limited assortment of market goods on Saturday and Sunday.
"We are trying to mobilize deliveries and we are trying to desperately push the produce that has already been harvested for this weekend," Allen wrote in an email.
A final list of vendors was still in the works, but Allen said there would be berries, vegetables, salsa, hummus and yogurt for sale at both locations. A Facebook post had strawberries listed for $15 for a half-flat, $25 for a full one.
The Hen's Roost, located at 1916 G St., will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Martin's Meats, at 801 21st St., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 864-7048.
