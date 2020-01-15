Raisin Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its second location on Thursday with a contest worth clucking about.
For 20 lucky "Caniacs" — as fans of the fried chicken chain are known — they will win free food for a year from the restaurant. Those interested in the drawing must be present at the location at 4025 California Ave. between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Entrants, who should arrive no earlier than 6:30 a.m., must complete an official entry form with their name and phone number, deposit it in the entry box and accept a hand stamp from a designated representative as evidence of the timely entry.
Winners will be selected at 7:30 a.m. and they must be 13 or older and present to win.
Even those who don't win the big prize can stay in line can stick around for a special deal. The first 200 in line, also 13 and older, who purchase a combo meal when the restaurant opens at 9 a.m. will receive a Raising Cane's T-shirt and coupon for a free box combo on their next visit.
This is the second Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open in Bakersfield. The first, at 3224 Coffee Road, opened last February.
For official rules on the contest, visit raisingcanes.com/lucky20rules.
