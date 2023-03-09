Wild ice cream flavors? You can bet the Ranch on it

Some people say they would enjoy ranch dressing on anything so why not ice cream? That seems to be the thinking behind Van Leeuwen's latest exotic flavor, making the popular condiment into a sweet treat.
The brand's new Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, which will be available exclusively at Walmart starting March 20, is reported to live up to the classic dressing, with the savory taste of buttermilk, flavorful herbs and "just a touch of sweetness."
Van Leeuwen recommends topping it with crushed pretzels or potato chips for the perfect crunch.
This new flavor is the latest in a line of adventurous options for the ice cream maker, which has scoop shops in New York and L.A.
Late last year it released a "Glass Onion" flavor, inspired by Rian Johnson's whodunit on Netflix, made with vanilla ice cream, Greek yogurt, pineapple honeycomb and bourbon onion jam.
In its partnership with Walmart, Van Leeuwen last year offered six special pints including the oddball varieties Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, pizza (cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies) and Planet Earth (blue spirulina almond ice cream with pieces of matcha green tea cake).
This year's spring batch, which will be sold for $4.98 a pint, includes:
• Limoncello cake, a twist on the Italian classic. consisting of lemon ice cream with pieces of sweet brown sugar cake;
• Carrot cake, a cheesecake ice cream with pieces of carrot cake mixed in;
• Strawberry shortcake, vanilla ice cream with swirls of strawberry and pieces of strawberry shortcake;
• Sweet maple cornbread, sweet maple ice cream with pieces of cornbread for a bit of fall flavor;
• Blood orange chocolate chip, sweet cream ice cream with swirls of blood orange and dark chocolate chips;
• Honey graham cracker, for crust lovers with pieces of graham cracker pie crust and swirls of honey mixed into brown sugar ice cream.
These spring flavors will be available at 3,500 Walmart stores from March 20 through May 28 or while supplies last.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.