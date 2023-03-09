 Skip to main content
Wild ice cream flavors? You can bet the Ranch on it

Some people say they would enjoy ranch dressing on anything so why not ice cream? That seems to be the thinking behind Van Leeuwen's latest exotic flavor, making the popular condiment into a sweet treat.

The brand's new Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream, which will be available exclusively at Walmart starting March 20, is reported to live up to the classic dressing, with the savory taste of buttermilk, flavorful herbs and "just a touch of sweetness."

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

