A cheeseburger is just another slice of Americana. The classic dish gets its moment in the spotlight Wednesday with the celebration of National Cheeseburger Day. From deals to special offerings, local diners have plenty of Gouda options.
Cafe Med: In honor of the holiday and owner Meir Brown's birthday, the restaurant will offer a special menu on Wednesday with seven set options: Santa Barbara burger, with bacon, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, aioli and choice of cheese; blue cheese burger, blue cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mayonnaise; Ortega burger, with Ortega chile, pepper jack cheese and aioli; chili mac and cheese burger, with cheddar cheese and chef Epi Hernandez's famous chili mac; fig jam and goat cheese burger, with caramelized red onions; caprese burger, with burrata, tomatoes, basil and olive oil; and teriyaki burger, with cheddar cheese, pineapple and teriyaki sauce.
Guests can also build their own burger, choosing from four cheeses (American, cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss) along with toppings such as bacon, avocado and fried egg. The cheeseburgers, served with fries or onion straws, are $15.95. For $2 more, you can upgrade to a Santa Carota patty or bison burger.
Black Angus Steakhouse: Choose the steakhouse bacon cheeseburger or the chain's beloved guacamole burger — returning for Wednesday only — served with fries or coleslaw, and choice of any 16-ounce draft beer for $12.99. If you're on the clock, opt for a soft drink, although the deal is only available in the restaurant's BullsEye Bar.
Red Robin: Gourmet cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 with any beverage purchase.
Applebee's: Enjoy your choice of a classic bacon cheeseburger, cheeseburger or burger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday.
Habit Burger Grill: Make a donation of $2 or more to No Kid Hungry through Sept. 24 and receive a certificate for a free Charburger with cheese to redeem on a future visit.
Jack in the Box: Get a free burger of your choice with any app purchase at participating locations Wednesday, according to USA Today. The coupon is for one-time use.
Burger King: Get a cheeseburger for 59 cents Wednesday with a mobile order on the chain's app. Limit one coupon per person.
