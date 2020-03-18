So much is up in the air right now but when it comes down to it, everybody needs to eat. While many wait in lines for groceries, others are turning to restaurants to cook up some comforting dishes. Even amid further restrictions, these dining establishments want to both keep us fed and keep paying their bills.
Many of these restaurants are available via third-party delivery including locally owned and operated Restaurant Runner, which has been in business for more than 25 years with its fleet of staff drivers delivering from more than 100 local restaurants. The local delivery service has waived delivery fees for the time being.
UberEats has also waived delivery fees for more than 100,000 independent restaurants across the U.S. and Canada.
With more local spots also offering delivery or curbside pickup options to accommodate their customers, here's a list of some of the businesses that are adapting in a difficult time.
Note: This is an evolving list that will change as conditions do. If your favorite spot isn't on here, give them a call, see what's happening and show ’em your support. Send any details on other participating local businesses to thedish@bakersfield.com.
Angry Barnyard BBQ (916 18th St.): Offering curbside pickup on the regular menu as well as family-style meals to go, with menu changing daily. Current offerings, which feed four to six, are smoked meatloaf, with mashed potatoes and corn on Thursday ($40); chicken fajitas, with Spanish rice, refried beans, salsa, sour cream and cheese on Friday ($30); chicken and vegetable stir-fry with white rice on Monday ($30); beef stroganoff over egg noodles, with steamed broccoli and garlic bread on Tuesday ($40); and spaghetti and house-made meatballs, with green salad and garlic toast on Wednesday ($35). Call 326-4800 by noon for meal pickup from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Menu posted at angrybarnyardbbq.com/bbq.
Asian Experience (215 Center St., Taft): Delivery in Taft for lunch and dinner. Call 763-1815 for orders.
Benji's French Basque Restaurant (4001 Rosedale Highway): One of Bakersfield's longtime Basque bastions of comfort is also offering curbside pickup. To-go entrees come with bread, salad and french fries. The rest of the setup is sold separately in pints and quarts. Menu available at facebook.com/BenjisBasque. Call 328-0400 to order.
Bootleggers Craft Pub & Eatery (955 Oak St.): Call in your order to pick up curbside and receive 25 percent off your order. Take-home "social distancing" family pack for four ($35.99) includes half-rack of ribs, chicken fajitas, burger sliders, mac and cheese, and apple walnut salad. Call 322-4283.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) / Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road): Curbside pickup available. Call in your order at 843-7305 (downtown) or 282-8641 (Grand Island Village).
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road): Curbside pickup available by calling in orders at 852-0493, then call again when you arrive. Full menu available as well as Camino Box options ($60) including taco box, chile verde box, fajita box or sampler. Each serves eight to 10 people and includes salsas, rice and beans (except sampler, which includes chorizo and queso dips in place of rice and beans). Delivery is also available via GrubHub.
Chef Lino’s Grill (6603 Panama Lane #103): Offering curbside pickup as well as carryout orders. Menu posted at facebook.com/cheflinosgrill. Call 885-8006.
Coconut Joe's Beach Grill (4158 California Ave.): Curbside pickup or takeout and DoorDash delivery. Call 327-1378 or 304-7016 to order.
Cowboy Chicken (5620 California Ave., Suite A): Curbside pickup and free delivery within a limited area is available. Pronto Pick-Up is also offered, allowing guests who place orders online or via the chain's app to pick food up from the designated Pronto Pick-Up shelf inside the restaurant. Family meals featuring the wood-fired chicken and a selection of Wild West sides also available. Call 479-7606 or visit cowboychicken.com to order.
The Crest Bar and Grill (5025 Wible Road): Starting on St. Patrick's Day with its holiday menu, The Crest is offering curbside service with a convenient tent and drive-through setup. Call 833-9998 to order.
Dionysus Brewing (6201 Schirra Court, Suite 13): Pickup and delivery service available for beers. You can place a phone order to go, delivery started Tuesday (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) within a 15-mile radius of the brewery with a minimum order of $20. Call 833-6000 or visit dionysusbrewing.com to order.
Dot x Ott (930 18th St.): Curbside pickup and delivery (within 10-mile radius) available. Delivery is $10 for orders under $75, free for those 65 and older. Limited quantities of farm boxes ($25) from Pickalittle Farms, with two salad mixes and three rotating vegetable selections, available on Wednesdays. Family meals ($59.95) are available with offerings changing weekly. This week's meal option (available through Saturday) is a choice of beef Bolognese, chicken Alfredo, or cauliflower curry and rice (vegan), along with one starter (house salad, Irish beef stew or black bean soup) and six bread rolls.
There will also be a fish option for Friday only with roasted wild-caught branzino or wild-caught Scottish salmon, served with choice of herbed couscous or garlic butter rice, either soup (vegetarian) or salad, and house-made garlic confit bread rolls. Each meal feeds four to six people, and orders must be in by 3 p.m. for pickup at 5 p.m. Call 324-7112 to order or for more details. Those ordering family meals can take 10 percent off all market items and beer and wine purchases.
The 18hundred (1800 Chester Ave.): Curbside pickup available (call when you arrive to have order brought out). Main menu at the18hundred.com; staff can list specials when you call in order to 493-0442.
Eureka! (10520 W. Stockdale Highway): Takeout and delivery options through third-party partners available. The chain is also extending its team member dining discount to ensure every employee has a free meal (and it has increased the discount for friends and family of employees to 50 percent beyond the usual 20 percent).
Famous Dave's (7777 Rosedale Highway): Order online at togo.famousdaves.com or via the chain's app for $10 off in-store pickup (on orders of $30 or more) with code DAVE. Free delivery available for online or app orders of $30 or more with code FREEDELIVERY20.
Frugatti's (600 Coffee Road): Curbside pickup available, with full menu and family packs. Call 836-2000 or visit frugattis.com to order. Delivery also available through Restaurant Runner and DoorDash.
Golden Ox (4851 White Lane): Drive-through and takeout available including a family combo meal ($22.99) of four deluxe burgers, four orders of fries and four 16-ounce drinks. Menu at goldenoxrestaurant.com.
The Hen's Roost (1916 G St.): The downtown spot is adapting into a centralized marketplace for local growers and producers looking to get their products out after the temporary closure of their farmers markets. Owner Jaclyn Allen said they're aiming to have a rotating stock of products on Wednesdays (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Saturdays and Sundays (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) as the crisis continues.
Vendors include PB Jack's, Brother Ray's Salsa, Ayden's Eggs, Evolution Greens, French Delice, Sherrill Orchards, Sia Fresh Produce and more. Other staples like flour, rice and beans will be available in limited supply. The shop also serves hot and to-go vegan dishes Tuesday through Sunday.
Home Bakery (3310 Truxtun Ave., Suite 160): Offering to-go meals featuring soup, fresh french bread and cookies. Call 843-7388 to order and later when you arrive to have your order brought out. Soups are meatless and vary daily based on availability of ingredients. Some delivery available with priority given to senior citizens, people with small children (age 5 and under) and those with disabilities.
Hungry Hunter (3580 Rosedale Highway): Curbside pickup available. Menu posted at hungryhuntersteakhouse.com; call 283-0580 to order. DoorDash delivery is also available.
Jake's Tex-Mex (1710 Oak St.): Takeout as well as car-hop services. Side dishes also available in pints, quarts, half-gallon and gallon sizes. Call-in order to 322-6380 or fax it to 322-3731.
Killer Poke (1002 19th St.): Curbside pickup available through app, ordering online at killerpokebowl.com (choose "curbside" and enter vehicle description) or calling 404-5086. Payment by card only.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Curbside pickup available as well as delivery downtown, with $10 fee going directly to driver. Call 322-9910 to order.
La Costa Mariscos (10100 Stockdale Highway): The Chester Avenue location is temporarily closed but the River Walk restaurant is offering curbside pickup on the full menu as well as take-home trays including options like a dozen enchiladas ($25 for cheese, $35 chicken, $40 for shredded beef); half tray of fajitas, which serves 10-12 ($35 chicken, $45 steak, $47 for shrimp or steak/chicken combo, $50 for steak/chicken/shrimp trio); and chile verde or chicken colorado, which feeds five to six ($22.95). Call 239-9939 to order, then again when you arrive to have someone bring out your order.
Little Caesars Pizza (multiple locations): Free delivery on online orders of $10 or more at littlecaesars.com. Touchless options available for carry out — scan your phone at the Pizza Portals in store's lobby to retrieve pizza from a heated compartment — or delivery, by adding driver instructions in the app to have the delivery person leave the pizza at your door.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): In addition to its existing menu, the eatery is offering specialty items for pickup or delivery including lasagna (half tray $55-$67, full tray $115); cheese boards ($22, $40-$45 with wine); soups to serve four ($15); and family meals for four ($55-$65) with entrees such as baked ziti, chicken parmesan, meatloaf and sweet potato and Brussels sprouts casserole. Call in order for specialty items at least an hour in advance to 322-9090. More information at localefarmtotable.com.
Locale is also working to provide meals for six families in need. To nominate a family, text information to 203-687-0468. ⠀
Luigi's (725 E. 19th St.): Curbside pickup and family dinners (serving four) available, with menus changing daily. The first offered was a choice of tri-tip or chicken, served with red pasta, Giovanna's salad and rolls. Menu available at shopluigis.com. Call 322-0926 to order.
Martin's Meats and Deli Market (801 21st St.): Offering family barbecue meals "made with love" including tri-tip ($40), deep pit beef ($40) and pulled pork ($35). Each meal feeds six to eight people and comes with salad or rice, 2 pounds of beans, six rolls, and 6 ounces of salsa or barbecue sauce (for pork). Delivery is available for $5 on orders of $35 or more. Call 742-3611 to order.
Moo Creamery (4885 Truxtun Ave.): Curbside pickup available as well as delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (within a 10-mile radius) for orders over $100. Call 861-1130 or visit moocreamery.com to order.
New Vintage Grill (9901 Hageman Road): Curbside pickup is available for takeout orders. Call 829-6814 to order.
Nuestro Mexico (716 21st St.): Lunch specials from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with delivery downtown on orders of $30 or more. Call 637-1343 to order.
Outback Steakhouse (5051 Stockdale Highway): Curbside pickup available as well as third-party delivery. Call 834-7850 or go online to outbackonlineordering.com to order.
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ (1230 H St.): It would take a major event to shift this popular spot's stance on call-in orders but that's where we are. Along with the usual menu, the shop is offering a "Doomsday Special" ($59.95) with 2 pounds of meat (choice of two varieties), two sides large enough to feed four to six people, four bottles of water and a roll of toilet paper. Call 520-4227.
Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop (1927 20th St.): One-stop shopping for lunch or dinner and meat to cook at home later from the fully stocked meat counter. Menu available at ptbbq.com. Call 325-3354 to order ahead and pick up.
Prodonuts (trailer parks at 24th and M streets): On Friday, the truck will be open 7 a.m. to noon with its doughnuts and protein shakes along with Covenant Coffee cold brew, juices from Sherrill Orchards and Brother Ray's Salsa.
Pyrenees French Bakery (717 E. 21st St.): The bakery, citing it would increase production to meet demand at its storefront and grocery stores, posted on Facebook: "We know these are times of uncertainty. But we want you to know that as your local Bread Bakery, we are here for you!" Call your order in to 322-7159 by 3 p.m. to pick up the next day.
ReMix Asian Kitchen (9450 Stockdale Highway): Curbside pickup available. Menu at remixasiankitchen.com; call 847-9331 to order, pay by phone and ask for curbside pickup. Delivery also available through GrubHub, Postmates and Seamless.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road): Curbside pickup available. Full menu at sonderbakersfield.com. Call 247-0000 to order.
Sorella Ristorante Italiano (7900 McNair Lane): Curbside pickup available for menu as well as quarts of minestrone ($10.99) and sauce such as meat sauce ($14.99), basil cream sauce ($15.99) and more. Call 396-8603 to order.
Salty's BBQ & Catering (6801 White Lane, 847-9955; 9425 Rosedale Highway, 587-8437): There is a drive-through option at the White Lane location open during all business hours. The restaurants also have delivery through Restaurant Runner, FoodEx, UberEats, PostMates, GrubHub and DoorDash.
Temblor Brewing (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200): Free beer and food delivery with minimum $50 purchase; $10 delivery fee for minimum $20 purchase. Call 489-4855 to order.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.): Call in orders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 747-1225, or online at tlowines.com or via email info@tlowines.com 24/7. For online orders of $100 or more, use code TLOVID19 for free delivery within the city of Bakersfield.
Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.): Curbside pickup available as well as UberEats delivery. Call 324-2557 to order directly.
Uricchio's Trattoria (1400 17th St.): Curbside pickup is available. Menu available at uricchios.com. Call 326-8870 to order.
Victor's Mexican Grill (2509 Mount Vernon Ave., 843-7070; 1901 20th St., 489-3000; 9500 Brimhall Road, 588-0004): Curbside pickup available for call-in orders or online at victorsmexicangrill.com (write "curbside" under special requests). Park in designated "curbside parking" spots upon arrival; payment is by credit card only.
We Be Grubbin': Vegans and those who enjoy plant-based meals can take advantage of the local business's delivery service. On Tuesdays through Thursdays, it is offering three plates — smokehouse (smoked brisk't), Southern fried chick'n and fried fysh (nori-marinated banana blossoms fried in corn batter — for $16. Each comes with vegan mac and cheese, collard greens and cornbread. Family-style portions of brisk't, chick'n, collard greens, and mac and cheese are also available.
The business is also offering a limited number of free meals and discount ($8) ones, added by customer donations. Order at webegrubbin.com. Call or text 662-1718 with questions.
Wine Me Up (3900 Coffee Road #2): Curbside service for to-go wine purchases, which will be discounted 20 percent. Call 588-8556 to order.
Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge (620 E. 19th St.): Curbside pickup and takeout options. Full lunch and dinner menus posted at woolgrowers.net. Dinner for four ($60) includes four slices of bread and butter, 2 quarts of soup, 1 quart of beans, 1 pint of salsa, green salad for four, 1 pint of marinated tomatoes and spaghetti, vegetable of the day, and roasted potatoes, all in trays. Entrees sold a la carte, ranging from $8 to $18. Soup, beans, salsa, etc., are sold by the quart and pint. Call 327-9584 to order.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): Receive 15 percent off takeout orders through March 25, with code YHTOGO15. Call 664-1014 or order online at yardhouse.com.
