Where there's Smoke Out, there's fire for Fresno barbecue contest

Barbecue lovers have a reason to hit the road this weekend. The Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out on Saturday in Fresno promises a day of barbecue, live music, family fun and history.

The Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned Master Series event will feature competing teams, which include Bakersfield's own PorkChop & Bubba's, preparing meats in the four KCBS categories: chicken, brisket, pork ribs and pork shoulder.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

