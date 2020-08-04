As movie theaters gear up for reopening, Maya Cinemas has brought back Popcorn Pickup for a limited engagement.
Those who want movie theater concessions to enjoy at home have a few different options available for purchase through the Maya app or by calling the theater.
The popcorn combo ($12) comes with a 2-gallon bag of fresh-popped popcorn and choice of two large candies from a list of more than 30. Additional candies, water, seasoning shaker or Hot Cheetos available for an additional $2 each.
Other options include a hot dog four-pack ($8) with four Eisenberg hot dogs, buns and condiments for families to prepare at home, and chips and cheese ($3.50), which features a choice of tortilla chips or Hot Cheetos. Jalapeños are available upon request.
The family movie night meal kit ($25) comes with a popcorn pickup combo, four hot dogs and buns ready to heat and serve, two Nerd Ropes, and two orders of chips and cheese.
During this engagement, 5 percent of sales will go directly to a charity in each theater's community. Greg Heckmann, Maya marketing director, said last week's recipient was the nonprofit Maya Community Foundation. For Bakersfield this week, the Kern Down Syndrome Network will serve as beneficiary, Heckmann said.
Pickups are available from 2 to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for a limited time locally at Maya Bakersfield, 1000 California Ave., and Maya Delano, 401 Woollomes Ave.
Full details at mayacinemas.com/popcorn-pickup.
