What's in a name? If if it's the right one, a free sub at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is offering a free medium sub with any purchase for those with selected names for its Name of the Day promotion, which runs now through Dec. 15.

Everyone is looking to save a few bucks this holiday season and Firehouse Subs may be able to help you out.

From now through Dec. 15, the chain is offering its Name of the Day promotion, granting customers whose name matches one selected for a given day a free medium sub with another purchase.

