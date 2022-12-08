What's in a name? If if it's the right one, a free sub at Firehouse Subs

Everyone is looking to save a few bucks this holiday season and Firehouse Subs may be able to help you out.
From now through Dec. 15, the chain is offering its Name of the Day promotion, granting customers whose name matches one selected for a given day a free medium sub with another purchase.
Guests with the appropriate first name must show their photo ID to redeem the offer. Variations on name spelling may be allowed but check at the store before ordering.
The Bakersfield location is at 3700 California Ave., Suite 300.
