What the guac? Chains celebrate National Avocado Day

We're still more than a month away from National Guacamole Day but guac fans are in luck with everyone celebrating National Avocado Day on Saturday.
El Pollo Loco has partnered with Avocados from Mexico to offer Guac Passes for new and existing members of its Loco Rewards program. These limited-edition passes will allow holders to receive a free order of free small chips and guac every day for the entire month of August.
For your chance to win a pass, purchase any menu item using your Loco Rewards account, accessible online and through the chain's app, from now through Saturday and you will be entered to win. Or enter to win with the purchase-free option by commenting on El Pollo Loco’s National Avocado Day Instagram post.
Winners will be randomly selected and notified via email on Aug. 1, and a new 24-hour coupon for a free small order of El Pollo Loco chips and guacamole will be available on their Loco Rewards account every day in August.
Visit ElPolloLoco.com/rewards to sign up for the Loco Rewards program.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway) is also offering free, freshly made chips and guacamole with any order on Saturday.
If ordering online at Rubios.com or through the app, use coupon code MKTG1142 to redeem your free guac. Guests at the restaurant can access the coupon at rubios.com/coupons/national-avocado-day-0 to use the deal.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer free guacamole with purchase of an entree online or via the Chipotle app. Use code AVO2021 to redeem at checkout in-app or online at chipotle.com.
Offer is only valid on Saturday and is limited to one per transaction.
Go for the gold
Speaking of Chipotle, it's going for the gold — literally — by wrapping its burritos in gold foil in honor of the Tokyo Olympics.
The chain last swapped the foil in celebration of its 18th anniversary in 2011, Thrillist reported. The gold foil is not offered at every location and is available for a limited time.
And every customer is a winner through Sunday, with no delivery fee on orders made through the Chipotle app or on Chipotle.com. There is a $10 minimum and $200 maximum on the offer, which is not valid with catering for burritos by the box orders.
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is also celebrating Team USA with a special offer for Ike’s Rewards members. With every medal won by Team USA during the Summer Games, the chain will reward app users with dollar credits throughout the Olympic season: bronze ($1), silver ($2) or gold ($3) medals on a weekly basis. One credit will be available per week and medal count rewards can only be accessed and redeemed through the app.