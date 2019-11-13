Go Wendy's, it's your birthday. We're going to try new Frostys like it's your birthday.
No offense to 50 Cent but we fast-food fans have a real reason to celebrate. In advance of its 50th anniversary, Wendy's revealed its brand-new Frosty flavor.
On Monday, the fast-food chain announced the arrival of the birthday cake Frosty, which joins chocolate and vanilla. A small will set you back $1.49 or you can splurge on the sundae for $2.19.
Of the sundae, the company said in a news release, "The sweet celebratory treat starts with our creamy vanilla Frosty mixed with the flavor of classic birthday cake then is topped with sugar cookie pieces and sprinkles. It’s a birthday party in a cup (no off-tune singing or party hat required)!"
