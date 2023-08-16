guildhouse reopening

Ellen Plugge brings out meals for customers of the Guild House in 2019. The volunteer-run restaurant is seeking aid for when it returns from its summer break on Sept. 5. A volunteer orientation will be held Saturday.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian, File

Along with children returning to school, fall in Bakersfield arrives with the reopening of the Guild House.

Before the nonprofit downtown restaurant opens on the Tuesday after Labor Day, it is in search of more volunteer workers to add to its ranks.

