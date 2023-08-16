Along with children returning to school, fall in Bakersfield arrives with the reopening of the Guild House.
Before the nonprofit downtown restaurant opens on the Tuesday after Labor Day, it is in search of more volunteer workers to add to its ranks.
It will hold an orientation on Saturday to offer those interested in helping a chance to learn more about the requirements.
"We do have a lot of positions open," said Glynda Martin, Guild House president. "We are in desperate need of two dishwashers on Thursdays. We could use a couple of more cooks, some more wait staff."
"Wednesday seems to be the day that we really need to fill up."
From September through mid-June, the Guild House operates Tuesday through Thursday along with house events including Affair Extraordinaire dinners, Guildfest, fall and spring teas, a murder mystery event and holiday-themed gatherings. It is also open for special events such as baby and bridal showers, weddings and other gatherings.
Volunteers usually sign up for two days per month, Martin said, although they can volunteer more as needed.
Hours vary depending on duties: Cooks normally work 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., dishwashers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and waitstaff from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
"When the job is complete, they can go home — unless they want to stay around and visit, which happens an awful lot," Martin said.
After they serve, volunteers can have lunch choosing from the menu that day of the hot entree or entree salad, which is served with a starter of soup, fresh-baked rolls, dessert and coffee, tea or water.
Although dish washing may not sound like a glamorous job, Martin said those who opt to work with the baking team have the opportunity to learn more.
"If they work upstairs with the bakers, they wash the bakers' pots and pans but they can also learn how to bake.
"I could use a few more people to do that."
Current volunteers range in age from 16 to 87. The "juniors," those under 18, must have a work permit or permission from their school to assist. Martin said teens in need of volunteer hours can sign up to help at the restaurant.
Volunteers must also pay dues to join the guild ($45 for individuals, $80 for couples or $20 for juniors). This helps cover insurance for those working on site as well as the occasional staff activity.
"What a lot of people don't realize is when you become a member you become an owner of the Guild House. It's the members who own the whole thing."
Proceeds raised by the restaurant benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health, a mental health facility for children and families that opened in 1946.
The Child Guidance Guild was founded in 1958 by a group of volunteers aiming to raise funds for the clinic. After operating a tearoom for several years, Guild volunteers expanded to formal dining and gourmet lunches, purchasing the Barlow House on 18th Street in 1966.
Martin said, "Profits support the mental health of children and their families (through the clinic). ... We've given over $2 million since we've been open."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
