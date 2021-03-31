Tuck into these deals for National Burrito Day

You're likely to be on the lookout for some pranks this April Fools Day but this one is no joke. Today is National Burrito Day and there are some good deals to be had.
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road) has an offer for buy one, get one half-off on all its burritos.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (multiple locations) is offering a "cryptocurrency giveaway to consumers" through its "Burritos or Bitcoin" game. The chain is working with Stefan Thomas, founder and CEO of Coil, for the game described as "a playful ode to Thomas' experience losing the password to his hard drive that stored $387 million in Bitcoin." The German-born programmer living in San Francisco made headlines in January for getting locked out of his digital wallet.
To carry out a mock "chiptocurrency" rescue mission, players have 10 tries to guess a correct six-digit passcode for a chance at prizes. Three fans will win $25,000 in Bitcoin, 50 will win $500 in Bitcoin and 10,000 fans will win one free burrito.
Enter to win starting at 9 a.m. Thursday at burritosorbitcoin.com.
Del Taco (multiple locations) is offering a deal through its app for a free Epic Burrito with purchase of another. You must register through the app to access the deal.
El Pollo Loco (multiple locations) is giving customers a deal for a free burrito with purchase of another. Loyalty members who purchase a burrito with their Loco Rewards account will receive a free burrito coupon for National Burrito Day and a second free burrito coupon to use in the El Pollo Loco mobile app anytime in April.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200) is knocking $2 off any burrito with coupon code MKTG1068 on the app or website for today and Thursday. Those ordering in the restaurant can show the coupon at rubios.com/coupons/national-burrito-day. For every burrito sold, the chain is donating a meal to Feeding San Diego to feed those in need.
Know of any other National Burrito Day deals? Send the information to thedish@bakersfield.com.