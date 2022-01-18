Tony's Pizza now open at Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon has added to its food offerings with Tony's Pizza, which is now open.
Located between Bird Dog Arts and Express Factory Outlet, the restaurant has been in a soft opening this month, currently focused on churning out a variety of pizzas.
The menu will expand with offerings similar to the chain's Tony’s Firehouse Grill & Pizza location on Highway 178, with options expected to include salads, sandwiches and pasta as well as beer and wine.
"This Kern County original will give California residents and travelers a taste of our local favorites," Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "We are excited to offer additional food and drink options for our visitors to enhance their experience and support Kern County business."