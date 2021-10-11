Tony's Pizza bringing full-service restaurant to Outlets at Tejon

Along with shopping and savings, the Outlets at Tejon is adding another "S" to its profile: slices. Later this fall, Tony's Pizza will open a standalone location at the shopping complex.
The local pizza chain previously had a spot in the outlets' food court, selling pizza by the slice as well as whole pies. This new location, which will take over the former Don Perico space next to Express and Bird Dog Arts, will be modeled more after Tony's Firehouse Grill & Pizza. That restaurant off Highway 178 serves salads, sandwiches, pasta and more as well as pizza, offering diners healthy as well as indulgent options.
"This Kern County original will give California residents and travelers a taste of our local favorites," Becca Bland, director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "We look forward to offering additional food options for our visitors to enhance their experience and support Kern County business."
Part of the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, the Outlets at Tejon is situated on 43 acres along Interstate 5, easily accessible to travelers from Los Angeles, Bakersfield, the Antelope Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The 365,000-square-foot premier shopping destination has more than 40 retailers, shade structures, seating areas and large, plentiful restrooms to offers shoppers a pleasant experience.