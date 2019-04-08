In case you haven't noticed, Walmart has been making magic happen in its bakery department, serving a veritable “unicornucopia” of sweets.
Now, in time for National Unicorn Day on Tuesday, it's promoting its fanciful fare. There are Marketside unicorn cupcakes, unicorn cake, unicorn torte and Dunk ‘N Crunch with unicorn frosting complete with colorful sprinkles (think super-sized Dunkaroos).
The chain is aiming to help you sparkle into summer with unicorn swimwear, pool floats, beach towels, water bottles and a show-stopping unicorn yard sprinkler.
Free cake today!
Just a reminder that Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away up to 300 confetti bundtlets Tuesday at 3 p.m. The deal is in honor of the chain opening its 300th bakery,
The shop in the Frugatti's Plaza at 600 Coffee Road Suites S and T will hand out certificates from 3 to 3:05 p.m. (up to 300) and then come back around with the actual small colorful cakes to those lucky few.
Dine for a good cause
If you're headed to California Pizza Kitchen Tuesday, make sure to take part in the fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Just mention that your dining in support of the organization for 20 percent of your food and beverage sales to aid the group.
The offer is valid for dine-in, takeout, online, catering, curbside or delivery orders placed directly with CPK. Tax, gratuity, gift card and retail sales are excluded from the donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.