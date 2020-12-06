Raising Cane's opened a new location in southwest Bakersfield last week.
This is the third Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant in town, 36th store in California and 535th internationally. It accommodates customers with its multi-lane drive-thru, mobile app and takeout.
“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Bakersfield and to bring our ONE LOVE to the south side of the city,” said Taylor Day, area leader of restaurants, said in a news release. “This marks our third Raising Cane’s in Bakersfield and we have another restaurant scheduled to open soon across from The Park at River Walk. We’re thrilled to increase our footprint so quickly and bring many new jobs to the area. We’ve hired 110 new crew members for this restaurant alone and we’re all looking forward to getting even more involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”
The chain is seeking additional crew members for multiple positions at the new restaurant. Those interested should apply at WorkAtCanes.com.
Location at 6312 Panama Lane, the store's hours are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.