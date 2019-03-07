Friday is a big day. Not only is it International Women’s Day, a celebration of how far women have come in society, in politics and in economics. It’s also a collaboration brew day for which Bakersfield Beer Co. and Great Change Brewing have teamed with Pink Boots Society for a new beer.
When the beer is released on March 29, $1 from each pint purchased will go to the society, which offers education and networking to women in the beer industry via scholarships, educational opportunities and community support.
Tara Douhan, who owns Bakersfield Beer Co. with husband Tim, said she was interested in getting in on a brew made with Yakima Chief Hops that are specially selected for Pink Boots. This is the second year Yakima Chief Hops has partnered with the nonprofit to sell the hops blend to PBS members, who then brew their own recipe on International Women's Day.
As a new member of PBS' Central Coast chapter, Douhan was excited to get on board. She reached out to friend Kyle Smith, who's also the brew master at new brewery and BBC neighbor Great Change, to develop the beer.
"I really deferred to Kyle Smith," Douhan said. "I'm not a brewer. I know how to drink beer and pick nice beers for my shop."
"We're going to brew a double IPA. We're aiming for 8 percent (alcohol by volume). It should be nice and hoppy."
Brewing takes place Friday but don't rush out for a taste. It will be at least two weeks until the beer is ready, and Douhan said they delayed the release until March 29 "just in case something's not ready."
The beer, tentatively named Pink Boots Brew, will be on tap at Douhan's small bottle shop and tap room and Great Change until it runs out.
Even without the beer in hand, Douhan's already thinking ahead to next year.
"I was recently speaking with the head brewer (Kyle Pittser) at Dionysus, so we might do one with Dionysus next year. Doing a collaboration with everyone in town that would be so much fun."
