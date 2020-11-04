There’s still time to go Greek. The Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, which had a run of sales on Saturdays last month, will have one last day of food to go on Friday.
The menu is reduced from what was offered last month, with most items off its a la carte menu. You can order gyros ($7), made with seasoned beef strips, tzatziki (yogurt cucumber garlic) sauce, onions and tomatoes served in buttered grilled pita bread.
Pastitsio, a Greek baked pasta with lean ground beef, small elbow pasta, onions, herbs and spices, parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs, will be available in half-trays for $30 and full trays, which are frozen, for $60.
Baklava with custard filling instead of walnuts and karydopita (spice walnut cake) are available for $3 per piece. Koulourakia (tea cookies) are $10 per dozen. There are variety pastry variety boxes, ranging from $10 to $12 with six to eight pieces, and two contain an assortment with traditional baklava with walnut filling.
Ordering is the same as before: Visit bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org and click on the "Shop Last Chance" button to make your selections and pay in advance.
Pickup is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 401 Truxtun Ave.
Each year, the church chooses a different organization to aid with funds from the event. Thanks to funds already raised last month, a $1,000 check was issued to the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco, which assists families and churches affected by fires in several states.
The festival website has a link for the organization if you would like more information or want to help their cause.