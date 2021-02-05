In the game of love, the winner is the one who plans ahead — at least when it comes to Valentine’s Day. To add to the list we started earlier this week, here are more ideas to dine with your sweetheart or gal pals.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From Feb. 12 to 14, Black Angus will offer its exclusive Valentine’s Day To Go pack ($99), which includes two 6-ounce filet mignon and two lobster tails with side dishes, one appetizer to share (choice of loaded potato skins, three cheese garlic bread, crispy fried garlic-pepper zucchini, steak quesadilla, jumbo shrimp cocktail, baked spinach and artichoke dip or original or chipotle-Buffalo chicken tenders), molasses bread, two prosecco splits and choice of dessert (chocolate chip cowboy cookie, New York-style cheesecake, big mountain chocolate fudge cake, spiced carrot cake or chocolate flourless torte).
Orders can be placed on blackangus.com for takeaway or curbside pickup. This special will also be available for restaurant dining.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): The restaurant is offering dinner for two ($99) that includes a champagne toast; choice of appetizer (coconut shrimp, ceviche or stuffed mushrooms); choice of entree (16-ounce bone-in rib-eye, Alaskan halibut or 8-ounce filet mignon) served with Hasselback potatoes and grilled asparagus; and dessert. Reservations highly recommended by calling 833-9998.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): The takeout dinner for two includes charcuterie for two, salads with spring mix with feta, red onions, cranberries and Parmesan balsamic vinaigrette. Entrees are 7-ounce filet mignon and 5-6-ounce lobster tails with Parmesan-crusted asparagus and red skin potatoes. Dessert is a ganache-topped chocolate decadents cake. The meal also comes with a choice of Landmark chardonnay, Simi cabernet sauvignon or Mumm Napa brut.
Cost is $154.99. Order while supplies last by calling 328-0580.
Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant (4140 Truxtun Ave.): Enjoy a mimosa package ($50) with a beery twist with a package that includes a 750-milliliter bottle of the Louis Perdrier brut sparkling, four 250-milliliter bottles of Lindemans Lambic — framboise (raspberry), peche (peach), pomme (apple) and kriek (cherry) — two Champagne glasses, a three-pack of freshly baked assorted cookies from Wholy Chip. Add a bouquet from House of Flowers for $20, a Wholy Chip heart-shaped sugar cookie for $5 or box of six assorted cookies for $22.50. Orders must be in by Feb. 11 by calling 633-9463. Pickup is on Feb. 13.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): The downtown hotel has both a takeout and a dine-in option.
For Dine Under the Stars, guests can enjoy a four-course meal on the Prairie Fire patio.
The menu consists of a first course of herbed Parmesan breadsticks with Rio Bravo olive oil, balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs and smoked shrimp cocktail with black tiger shrimp, chipotle lime cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. The second course is a classic Caesar salad with brioche croutons and Maine lobster bisque with buttered corn, young potato and leeks.
For entrees, diners choose between cabernet-braised short ribs with Welsh cheddar truffle potatoes, globe carrots, cabernet demi glace and beet chips, and Rio Bravo olive oil-poached Scottish salmon, served with braised lentils, spring peas, baby carrots, heirloom tomato beurre blanc and truffle. Dessert consists of tiramisu, with dark chocolate, salted caramel and house-made lady fingers, and chocolate-covered strawberries.
There are seatings at 5 and 8 p.m. The cost is $85 per person with an optional wine pairing for $45. Reservations are required by calling 427-4900.
For its Valentine's Day takeout meal, the menu is similar to Dine Under the Stars.
Herbed Parmesan breadsticks and smoked shrimp cocktail are the appetizers with a second course of Caesar salad. The entree is cabernet-braised short ribs with whipped truffle potatoes, roasted rainbow carrots and asparagus. Tiramisu and chocolate-strawberries are included for dessert.
Available Feb. 12 to 14, the four-course feast for two ($85 plus tax) comes with instructions for cooking and assembling dishes at home. An additional wine pairing is available for $65 plus tax.
Orders must be received by Feb. 7 by calling 427-4900.
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (6218 Sundale Ave.): Kick off your romantic weekend with a wine tasting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
The event includes tastings of four wines and special chocolate truffle pairing along with a glass of your favorite wine from the tasting. The Boone's Farm Acoustic Trio will perform and there will be a raffle for a magnum bottle of Daou Rose. Guests can also make reservations for appetizers or dinner than night.
Cost is $30, $25 for members. Reserve your spot at thepetroleumclub.com/valentine-wine-tasting.
Wine Me Up! (3900 Coffee Road #2): Pick up a Valentine's Day mimosa basket ($34 plus tax) with a bottle of Domaine Laurier brut sparkling, orange juice, cranberry juice, box filled with assorted chocolates and a Valentine's Day card. Order by calling 588-8556.