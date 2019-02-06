Although bad weather knocked the wind out of the planned grand opening of Market on the Hill last weekend, the farmers market is ready to debut this Saturday in northeast Bakersfield.
The forecast calls for a slight possibility of rain but that's never stopped the team of Kaiser Pemanente and The Hen's Roost, which already partner on the Haggin Oaks market on Sundays at the Kaiser offices near The Marketplace.
The new market will set up in the parking lot at the Kaiser on Mall View Road, near the Highway 178 exit for Oswell Street.
Market on the Hill will build in two phases, according to Hen's Roost operator Jaclyn Allen, who is working with Kristin Weber, Kaiser community benefit manager and market liaison, to bring this project to the eastside.
The first rollout, which will be in effect Saturday, consists of 20 to 25 vendors including Baker's Outpost, Rig City Roasting Co., plant-based chefs We Be Grubbin, Milan's Market wood-fired pizza, Martin's Meats and Pickalittle Farm.
The next phase will involve community engagement with schools and groups that serve the eastside including Bakersfield College and its culinary arts department and surrounding high schools and their FFA programs.
