After making it easier and safer for customers to shop with its virtual farmers market, Kaiser Permanente and The Hens Roost have teamed again to make it easier to get produce to health care workers.
Farm to Frontline will operate similarly to the existing virtual market, through which people sign up for and shop online to pickup on a designated day. To make it easier for those health care workers to pick up their orders, the program will offer a new pickup location downtown.
Starting April 29, customers can grab their online orders from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at 2531 Chester Ave., behind the Kaiser Permanent Chester Avenue Medical Office Building alleyway (on the west side between Kaiser Permanente and Eagleson Bodyworks).
Ordering opens this Thursday and closes Saturday for the first pickup on April 29. This location is open to the public but its location was chosen "for those on the front lines of fighting COVID 19 each day," according to the news release.
To order, visit thehensroost.luluslocalfood.com to sign up and select Kaiser Permanente Medical Office Building as the pickup location. Existing customers have the option to switch between this new location and the other at The Hens Roost, 1916 G St.
