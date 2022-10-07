 Skip to main content
THE DISH: Zama taking a crack at Sunday brunch

Zama Latin American Cuisine, which has made a name for itself as a hot downtown dining destination since opening in January, is jumping into the brunch game with a Sunday offering that kicks off this weekend.

Starting today, the restaurant will offer a special menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays featuring a variety of brunch classics as well as items with a little more pizazz.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

