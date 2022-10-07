THE DISH: Zama taking a crack at Sunday brunch

Zama Latin American Cuisine, which has made a name for itself as a hot downtown dining destination since opening in January, is jumping into the brunch game with a Sunday offering that kicks off this weekend.
Starting today, the restaurant will offer a special menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays featuring a variety of brunch classics as well as items with a little more pizazz.
Those with a sweet tooth can opt for Mexican sweet bread ($3); Belgian waffles ($12), served with dulce de leche syrup; French toast ($12), topped with a mixture of "red fruits"; or fruit pancakes ($12), with a choice of blueberries, apple or banana, served with butter and pancake syrup.
Egg lovers can enjoy the classic two eggs ($9), served over easy, over medium or over hard, or a scrambled eggs option ($9), which can be scrambled plain or with a choice of ham, cheese, bacon or sauteed mushroom. Both are served with toasted bread and your choice of roasted potatoes or green salad.
Zama's take on eggs Benedict ($12) features a chipotle hollandaise sauce served atop the poached eggs and smoked ham on an English muffin along with roasted potatoes or green salad.
The shakshuka eggs ($20) are pan-fried in a bell pepper and tomato sauce that is topped with feta cheese and olives and served with toasted bread.
Smoked salmon, a popular brunch ingredient, is available in the salmon omelet ($14), filled with capers and cream cheese, and served with a choice of roasted potatoes or green salad; and the avocado toast ($25), which is topped with the fish, with a green salad on the side.
Lighter eaters can opt for the omelet caprese ($16), made with egg whites, basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and mozzarella cheese, served with salad greens, or the seasonal fruit bowl ($9), served with yogurt, orange juice and mint syrup.
Chef's specials include quiche del huerto ($15), a French vegetable tart with greens on the side; traditional ($15) or stuffed chilaquiles ($19), served with choice of red or green sauce along with sour cream, pickled red onions and Peruvian pot beans; and poblano croque madame ($12), grilled ham and cheese sandwich topped with a poached egg.
Those with heartier appetites can choose from the lamb barbacoa ($27), which is slow-cooked for four hours, served with consomme, corn tortillas and a house-made pasilla sauce; or the stuffed avocado short rib ($25), which is served with cambray (roasted) potatoes, arugula greens, cherry tomatoes and house-made pasilla sauce.
Seafood, another popular brunch option, is represented on the menu with a shrimp cocktail ($19), fresh oysters ($10 for a half-dozen) and aguachiles ($29).
Along with orange and green juices ($6 and $7), beverage options include a variety of coffee and espresso drinks ($4-$7) and hot chocolate ($4).
From the bar — and isn't that the reason most of us go out to brunch? — enjoy a bloody mary ($14) or choose from the bounty of mimosas including blood orange, strawberry basil, raspberry lemonade and black currant ($11 each) or the more traditional orange, pineapple or cranberry ($9).
Brunch will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant will close after brunch service and reopen from 4 to 8 p.m. for dinner service.
