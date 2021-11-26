THE DISH: Young chef's dessert lands on John's Incredible Pizza menu

It's sweet rewards for young chef Aliah Maness who now has a dessert on the menu at John's Incredible Pizza.
In July, the Bakersfield teenager won the title of John’s Incredible Kids Cook-Off champion. She beat her two competitors with a trio of cookies, serving the judges M&M's, mint chip and classic chocolate chip cookies.
Along with a $5,000 prize, Aliah also had a chance to develop a version of her dish that would be added to the menu at the chain's all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants/entertainment centers.
The final product is a brookie, which marries the qualities of a brownie and cookie.
This new dessert option is available now at John's all-you-can-eat buffet.
Straw Hat returning to Bakersfield
Bakersfield, hang onto your hats: We've got a returning chain headed our way.
The first Straw Hat Pizza in town since 1993 is set to open next month at 6314 Ashe Road #100. The shopping center at Ashe Road and Panama Lane is also home to a Raising Cane’s Chicken and The Habit Burger.
Bakersfield was once home to a number of Straw Hat locations, which have since closed in the competitive local pizza market.
This franchise, owned by Randy Hoffman and Adam Esqueda, will be a Grille location with an expanded menu and full bar.
Along with Straw Hat’s trademark Genuine California Pizza and Hot Hat sandwiches, the location will sell burgers, fresh pastas and additional sandwiches and appetizers.
This will be the fourth new location added in 2021 for the chain that was founded in 1959.