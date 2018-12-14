What's the buzz for Kern County's dining scene in 2019? Get ready latte lovers: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will open its first location in Kern next year.
The planned location is part of a 20-store expansion in Central California through Bakersfield-based franchisee Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc. New stores are slated for five other counties: San Luis Obispo, Tulare, Kings, Monterey and Fresno.
Known as one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, the Los Angeles-based chain recently announced a plan to open up 100 locations over the next several years. Currently, there are 312 stores across 14 states, and more than 1,200 locations across 30 countries worldwide.
John Fuller, chief executive officer of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, said the growth in California will be aided by franchises.
"It's growth through franchises rather than company stores," he said. "For the most part in California, we've been company-owned stores. Pismo was the farthest-north owned store (in the state)."
That store at 354 5 Cities Drive in Pismo Beach was acquired by Golden State Coffee & Tea Inc. earlier this year. Franchise partners Simranjit Sandhu, Nirmal Gill and Deepinder Grewal were able to learn more about the brand in taking over the coastal location, preparing them for their expansion into Central California.
The Bakersfield-based businessmen are no strangers to franchise opportunities: The three own gas stations in Kern County, including Chevrons and a 76, as well as Subway and Magoo's Pizza locations in Bakersfield and a Dickie's Barbecue Pit in Delano.
Golden State is looking at sites in Bakersfield, Fresno and Pismo Beach for its first three stores slated to open next year.
“The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand provides an inviting and enriching coffee and tea experience,” Sandhu said in a news release. “We want to bring that experience and high-quality product to coffee and tea lovers in Central California. We’re thrilled to become part of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf family.”
Fuller said the chain offers a unique coffee experience, aided by using the top 1 percent of Arabica beans from the world’s best growing regions in East Africa, Latin America and the Pacific.
"To maximize the taste profile, we roast each (origins' beans) separately then blend them together."
Not combining the beans first prevents the possibility of over-roasting, which can give the coffee a charred taste that Fuller said may be found in other brands.
Along with a large assortment of sourced teas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also known for its Ice Blended, an icy sweet beverage — that predates Starbucks' Frappuccino — invented in 1987 at the chain's Westwood store.
For more information on the brand, visit coffeebean.com.
