THE DISH: What's new on the menu? Restaurants go fresh for fall

As the weather starts to cool (eventually), diners start planning their fall outings with new dishes to delight the senses — and hopefully not tax the pocketbook.
Last month, Eureka! launched new menu items as well as a quartet of craft cocktails.
Start your meal with roasted beets and whipped feta ($9), a dish featuring red and golden beets, Greek yogurt, whipped feta, toasted pine nuts, chives and a balsamic glaze. Or choose the new eggplant and tahini spread appetizer ($10), made with feta, lemon, sumac, chives, extra virgin olive oil and sea salt, served with grilled ciabatta crostini.
The chargrilled cauliflower is another option for those tired of fried appetizers. It's includes a Fresno chile lime vinaigrette, cilantro garnish and is served with garlic aioli.
Another new starter is the ahi tuna poke stack ($15), featuring bourbon barrel-aged soy sauce, smashed avocado, black rice, firecracker aioli, furikake, green onion and Fresno chile. (Note: It's been sold out online recently for pickup or delivery, so this may be a dine-in option for now.)
Burger lovers have two fresh selections, both made with local Santa Carota carrot-fed Angus beef. The truffle mushroom cheeseburger ($17) tops its Angus patty with a decadent white truffle cheese sauce, havarti cheese and oyster mushrooms. Those with a bigger appetite can order the double stacked cheeseburger ($18) with two patties piled high with bacon, cheddar and havarti cheeses, whiskey caramelized onions, house-made pickles and garlic aioli.
For dessert, order the new butterscotch pudding ($8) that is served with a house-made bourbon caramel whipped cream.
The chain also unveiled new craft cocktails: The Headhunter King is tiki-ready, made with Jamaican rum, macadamia nut, lime, pineapple, orgeat and falernum. Morning, Peaches is a bourbon-based libation with peach, lemon, coffee and vanilla. Heat things up with The Floor is Lava, featuring mezcal, lime, hibiscus, blood orange and Ancho Reyes chile liqueur. And perfect for our still-hot days is the Garden Rush, made with gin, lemon, celery, lemongrass, Grand Poppy liqueur, triple sec, habanero chile and egg whites.
Eureka! has also expanded its Hoppy Hour offerings, which is available from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays. Guests can now enjoy $5 selected craft beers and $7 boutique red or white wine along with menu items ranging from $3 to $9. Options include the new chargrilled cauliflower and eggplant and tahini spread as well as the American cheeseburger with fries, firecracker riblets, truffle cheese fries, mac 'n' cheese balls and honey-cinnamon sweet potato fries.
Eureka! is at 10520 Stockdale Highway.
OTHER HOT NEW DISHES
Flame Broiler has a healthy new option for diners with its low-carb spring and sprout salad. The medley of spring mix, green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, green onions and soybean sprouts comes with a choice of protein (chicken, beef, half and half, or tofu) and is tossed in a sesame dressing.
This salad retails for $7.90 and is available at all seven local Flame Broilers: 12918 Brimhall Road, Suite 200; 5600 California Ave.; 3505 Coffee Road, Suite B; 4200 Gosford Road, Suite 107; 2630 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite 200; 8200 Stockdale Highway, Suite K3; and 4701 White Lane, suites D and E.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway) has some new dishes on tap as well, including Miguel's queso dip ($12.49) made with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, queso blanco, roasted poblano peppers, guajillo chile and chipotle, served with warm flour tortillas and chips.
The chain also launched new sandwiches including the beer-battered cod sandwich ($13.99), which stacks the fried fish atop malt vinegar slaw on a toasted brioche bun. Order it "hot fish" style for a spicier experience. The grilled chicken avocado sandwich ($13.99) is a fresh option topped with avocado, Swiss, roasted tomatoes, arugula and basil aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Fusion lovers can order the Korean barbecue cheesesteak ($14.49) with flavorful chopped rib-eye, topped with white cheddar, kimchi, gochujang, caramelized onions, green onions and roasted garlic aioli.
The everything-crusted ahi ($15.79) is seared rare and served under shiitake mushrooms, house steak sauce, arugula and white truffle sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Wild Wings has kicked off the month with a football-themed menu including the Spiked Football, a tropical drink made with spiced rum, coconut, lime and pineapple juice served in a football-shaped glass. It also has a tablegate bundle, a shareable feast with 20 boneless wings, everything pretzel knots and Buffalo chicken tots. (Check with restaurant for pricing.)
For those planning to watch the game at home, it offers the tailgate bundle ($39.99), available for takeout and delivery, that features 15 boneless wings, 15 traditional wings, everything pretzel knots and plain tots.
“The start of football season is not only one of the most anticipated times of year for sports fans, it’s also an exciting time for Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars across the country,” CMO Rita Patel said in a news release. “Whether that means gathering at our sports bars or at home, we’ve got you covered this fall.”
The local Buffalo Wild Wings are at 3316 Coffee Road and 5677 Gosford Road.
Celebrate the end of summer at Pieology with its barbecue luau pizza ($10.45) made with barbecue sauce, mozzarella, all-natural chicken, bacon, Del Monte pineapples and crispy French’s Fried Onions.
The limited-time-only pizza is available at both Bakersfield locations: 5503 Calloway Drive and 6509 Panama Lane, Suite A1.