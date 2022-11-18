THE DISH: We're still talking turkey in advance of holiday

Last week we mentioned some seasonal treats available around town. Just in time for the big week, we've got a couple of other contenders to satisfy your Thanksgiving cravings.
And for those who don't love turkey (like me), we'll be back to our regularly scheduled dining programming next week.
Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila (4501 Stine Road, Suite 304): Declaring "the turkey has landed," the Mexican restaurant infused with California love is again serving its Thanksgiving torta, which piles up oven-roasted turkey, cheesy mashed potatoes, stuffing and habanero lime cranberry sauce on a toasted telera roll. It's served with fries and brown gravy dipping sauce.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): The downtown spot is serving its open-face turkey sandwich now through Wednesday. This year's sandwich, which is Locale's most popular along with its seasonal lobster roll, has a twist, topped with a coconut Thai curry glaze along with cranberry chipotle relish, triple-cream mashed potato, scratch-made gravy and cornbread stuffing, served on toasted Pyrenees sourdough.
Serving on Thanksgiving Day
We've passed the deadline for most meal preorders so if you want to feast this Thanksgiving, here are some dine-in options and easy takeout.
As always, reservations are highly recommended, especially if you're bringing the family.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): From 11 a.m. until close, order the roasted turkey dinner ($25.99, $11.99 for children) that includes the bird along with choice of soup or salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage dressing, sweet potatoes, steamed broccoli with garlic butter, molasses bread, fresh cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with whipped cream.
Cracker Barrel (3310 California Ave.): Order takeout meals including the homestyle turkey n' dressing meal ($17.99) that also comes with cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole with pecans, green beans, dinner rolls and slice of pumpkin pie; chicken n' dumplins ($12.49) served with choice of two country sides and dinner rolls; and country vegetable plate ($12.99), with choice of four country sides and dinner rolls. Visit crackerbarrel.com/menu/thanksgiving-day to order.
Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the restaurant will offer three special entrees: rosemary roast turkey with roasted garlic and shallot gravy ($24.95), honey spiral ham with hot buttered rum glaze ($25.95) or the combo meal ($27.95) with both turkey and ham. All come with a choice of soup or salad, cranberry and sage stuffing, horseradish mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie. Reservations highly recommended by calling 661-833-9998.
Flame and Fire (12814 Stockdale Highway): Experience the best of both worlds with a Thanksgiving dinner and the bounty of the rodizio grill from noon to 6 p.m. Dinner ($61.95) includes roasted turkey, fresh cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, caramelized sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie along with the Brazilian carved meats and specialties. Call 661-498- 7577 for reservations.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): Feast at the holiday buffet serving freshly carved cuts of roasted turkey, glazed ham and the new holiday beef roast along with traditional sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing and more.
Hodel's Country Dining (5917 Knudsen Drive): Enjoy a "delicious buffet dinner with no cleanup" at the longtime restaurant from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along with open seating, Hodel's has the banquet room available for parties of 12 or more. Call 661-399-3341 for details.
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse (3580 Rosedale Highway): Starting at 11 a.m., the restaurant will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. Call 661-328-0580 for reservations.
Marie Callender's (3801 California Ave.): Grab a takeout meal ($27.99) from noon to 4 p.m. with turkey with all the trimmings along with Caesar salad and a slice of pumpkin pie.
Ming's Cafe (1918 L St.): The longtime downtown restaurant will be serving turkey and other Thanksgiving fare. Call 661-323-4914 for details.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): Declaring "leftovers are for quitters," the hotel is offering holiday entrees of turkey ($32) with a roast breast and confit leg croquette, served with mashed potatoes, green beans amandine, classic stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce; and prime rib ($52) with peppercorn Dijon crust, au jus and horseradish cream, served with a twice-baked potato and grilled broccolini, Other sides ($10 each) include candied yams with smoked maple syrup, pecans and marshmallow; and Brussels sprouts with walnuts, blue cheese, maple miso and poached apple. Dessert options ($10 each) are pumpkin pie ($10) with cranberry compote, Chantilly cream and pepita brittle; or apple crisp with vanilla bean ice cream and rum caramel. Reservations required by calling 661-427-4900.
Romano's Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): The Italian restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving meal for dine-in guests. The three-course menu includes choice of Caesar, fresh greens salad or soup; roasted turkey breast with buttermilk mashed potatoes with roasted garlic demi-glace, sausage and apple stuffing and choice of crispy Brussels sprouts or broccolini. For dessert, enjoy a pumpkin or traditional cannoli or pumpkin tiramisu. Cost is $34, with a scaled-down kids' version available for $17. Visit macaronigrill.com/thanksgiving to make a reservation.