 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE DISH: We all scream for ranch ice cream? Yes, we do

Earlier this month, I reported on the latest flavors from Van Leeuwen, which is known for coming up with unique flavors.

Of the spring lineup of seven new flavors, offered exclusively at Walmart, the one that generated the most buzz was the Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases