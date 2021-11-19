THE DISH: WaBa Grill expands into Central California

WaBa Grill recently announced two new locations in Bakersfield: 5601 California Ave., Suite 200; and 6326 Ashe Road, Suite 200.
These are the first Central California spots for the healthy rice bowl chain, which celebrated 15 years in business this year.
WaBa Grill is known for its better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins — like never-frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu — healthy grains and fresh vegetables. It also added a Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative.
The two new Bakersfield locations, both open from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. daily, showcase recently unveiled digital menu boards and are open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup as well as WaBa’s third-party delivery partners.
Visit wabagrill.com for the full menu and for more information.
More Thanksgiving options
We're just days away from Thanksgiving, but you still may not have your plans figured out. Along with the offerings we detailed last week, here are some additional options to consider.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): The downtown favorite will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with live music from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Diners can enjoy a traditional turkey or ham dinner with the usual sides or stick with "KC favorites" like prime rib or steak. Reservations are required (call 661-322-9910); walk-in guests will only be seated based on cancellations.
Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse (12814 Stockdale Highway): Enjoy a completely unique holiday experience with a prix-fixe dinner ($59.95) including roast turkey breast, fresh cranberry relish, caramelized sweet potatoes, buttery mashed potatoes and gravy, and pumpkin pie along with the meats carved tableside and the Brazilian specialities for which the small chain is known. The restaurant is open from noon to 8 p.m. Visit flameandfire.com/reserve for reservations.
New and interesting items
Applebee's Grill + Bar has added Cheeto-flavored wings to its menu.
Previously available through its online-only brand Cosmic Wings, the wings are tossed in original or Flamin' Hot Cheetos sauces and coated in Cheetos crumbles.
There is also a boneless version and cheese bites that will be available for a limited time.
Dunkin' is ready for the holidays with new and returning seasonal beverages and snacks. Guests can enjoy the peppermint mocha signature latte, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and cocoa powder, is back by popular demand, joined by holiday blend coffee, part of Dunkin’s limited batch series; toasted white chocolate signature latte, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar; and the white mocha hot chocolate.
Those who want something to accompany their drink can order pancake minis, six mini pancakes filled with maple-flavored bits and served warm with a side of syrup, or the cranberry orange muffin, made with real cranberries and topped with sanding sugar. Dunkin’ also brought back the chicken, bacon and cheese croissant stuffers, made with savory chicken, bacon and colby jack cheese, then topped with everything seasoning.
Red Lobster is offering its ultimate endless shrimp during the week. For a limited time, guests can mix and match endlessly with options such as Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp (served with the beloved signature piña colada sauce), Walt’s favorite shrimp, garlic shrimp scampi and a grilled shrimp skewer. Each ultimate endless shrimp meal is accompanied by a choice of side dish and unlimited Cheddar Bay biscuits.
For the offer, dine-in guests select two of their favorite shrimp preparations then can order additional shrimp dishes one at a time until their cravings are satisfied.
Chili’s Grill & Bar added four new Big Mouth Burgers to its menu.
Choose from the bacon rancher (two beef patties, six slices of bacon, house-made ranch, American cheese, sautéed onions and pickles), big bacon barbecue (two patties, bacon, house barbecue sauce, cheddar, red onion and pickles), barbecue brisket burger (brisket, house barbecue sauce, cheddar, pickles and coleslaw) or Chili’s secret sauce burger (with secret sauce, American cheese, lettuce and sautéed onions)
The Big Mouth lineup also includes the crispy chicken sandwich (hand-breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce), which debuted this summer and was added to the permanent menu.
Farmer Boys is now offering loaded fried chicken sandwiches. Choose from classic — all-natural chicken breast, double-battered and fried for extra crispiness stacked with bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, and tomato and served with mayonnaise and dill pickles on toasted brioche — or the fiery, which swaps a fiery Farmer’s sauce for the mayo and pickles and adds pepper jack cheese.
And Farmers Boys is also offering a special deal on Dec. 1. In celebration of the chain's 40th birthday, it will allow diners to purchase a big cheese for only 40 cents with purchase of another at regular price. The popular burger is made with a quarter-pound 100% USDA fire-grilled pure beef patty, American cheese, crisp lettuce, freshly sliced tomato, dill pickles, yellow onion and house-made Thousand Island dressing on a toasted sesame seed bun.