THE DISH: Veterans Day deals worthy of a salute

Veterans Day is nearly upon us. Along with local events and celebrations, those who have served (or continue to) our country will be recognized with free or discounted meals in honor of their service.
Unless noted, these deals are for dine-in meals for veterans and active-duty service members with military ID or proof of service on Thursday. Always call ahead to confirm participation at specific locations and to see if takeout deals are available.
American Legion Post 26 (2020 H St.): Free breakfast (pancakes, hash browns, eggs, bacon, sausage and choice of beverage) from 7 to 9 a.m. and lunch (hamburger or tri-tip sandwich with chips, chili beans and a beverage) starting around noon for veterans and service members, courtesy of Kern Law Enforcement Association and the American Legion (for breakfast) and Halliburton and American Legion Auxiliary (for lunch). Guests pay $5 for breakfast or $8 for lunch.
Elks Lodge 266 (1616 30th St.): Free tri-tip barbecue lunch for veterans and first responders at 11 a.m. in the parking lot; $10 for others.
Red House BBQ (426 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi): To say thanks to veterans and active service members, the Tehachapi restaurant will be serving "a hot plate of some good ole SOS," a dish with a colorful name (Google it) that will be familiar to many veterans and has become a Red House tradition. It will also come with a hot cup of "lifer juice" (coffee), or soft drink if the guest prefers, and cake. Veterans who would like a different meal can receive a 50 percent discount on an entree of their choice. Other diners can order SOS as well for $5 starting at 9 a.m. until they run out. All proceeds from SOS sales will go to a local veterans charity.
7-Eleven (multiple locations): Free coffee or Big Gulp for active duty service members, veterans and family members. Note that the 7-Eleven app may be required at some locations.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Free meal from special menu, which includes options like a 6-ounce top sirloin, double crunch shrimp, fiesta lime chicken, classic bacon cheeseburger and Oriental chicken salad.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (10750 Stockdale Highway): A free Dr Pepper beverage and entree from a special menu including BJ's sauced 'n' tossed chicken thighs, bacon cheeseburger, deep dish ziti, soup and salad combo, small BJ's deep dish pizza and more.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): All day, enjoy an all-American steak plate ($11.99), which includes an 8-ounce top sirloin, mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter (other sides may be substituted) and nonalcoholic beverage. Offer good for dine-in or takeout orders (call 324-0814 to order).
Buffalo Wild Wings (3316 Coffee Road, 5677 Gosford Road): Free 10-piece boneless wings and a side of fries. Good for dine-in or takeout orders.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Choose a free pizza, full-size salad or pasta from the special menu. Options include Hawaiian, pepperoni, cheese and original barbecue chicken pizzas; Thai crunch, classic Caesar and Italian chopped salads; garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, kung pao spaghetti with chicken and bolognese spaghetti.
Diners will also be able to help raise funds for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) from Monday to Wednesday by mentioning the fundraiser to their server or using the promo code DAV on checkout online. The chain will donate 20% of all food and beverage sales for those days with mention of the fundraiser.
Chili’s Grill and Bar (8950 Rosedale Highway, 5443 Gosford Road): Free entree from a special menu (just bacon burger, oldtimer burger with cheese, chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, salad and bowl of chili or soup, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas or Cajun chicken pasta).
Denny’s (multiple locations): A free build-your-own grand slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day for current and retired service members.
Dunkin’ (1800 23rd St., Suite D; 1211 Allen Road, Suite 300): Free doughnut of their choice.
Famous Dave’s (7777 Rosedale Highway): Free Georgia chopped pork sandwich and side dish. Good for dine-in or to-go orders; use code VETERAN for online order.
Farmer Boys (multiple locations): Free big cheese cheeseburger.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (2649 Calloway Drive): Free combo meal card, which may be redeemed through Nov. 30.
Golden Corral (5001 Ming Ave.): From 5 to 8 p.m., the restaurant will offer a free meal for veterans and active military. Visit goldencorral.com/military-appreciation for more information.
Hooters (4208 Rosedale Highway, Suite 100): Free meal with choice of Buffalo chicken salad, Buffalo chicken sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, Hooters burger, 10-piece boneless wings.
IHOP (multiple locations): Free red, white and blue pancakes for active duty service members and veterans from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): Free doughnut and coffee.
Little Caesars Pizza (multiple locations): Free lunch combo (four slices of Detroit-style deep-dish pizza and 20-ounce beverage) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt (4560-B Coffee Road): Free 6-ounce frozen yogurt for veterans and active service members.
Outback Steakhouse (5051 Stockdale Highway): Free bloomin' onion and Coca-Cola beverage for veterans and active service members.
Pilot Flying J/U.S. Pilot (multiple locations): Free breakfast including a coffee from Nov. 8 to 11 by using the Pilot app.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert. Guests can choose from starters such as sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, crab-stuffed shrimp rangoon, seafood-stuffed mushrooms and signature shrimp cocktail; and desserts including vanilla bean cheesecake, Key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave and brownie overboard.
Red Robin (2701 Ming Ave. #G15): Free Red’s tavern double and bottomless steak fries for veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members (sign up at redrobin.com/royalty), available through Nov. 14.
Romano’s Macaroni Grill (8850 Rosedale Highway): Free Mom’s ricotta meatballs and spaghetti.
Starbucks (multiple locations): Free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses (for cafe and drive-thru orders only). The chain is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Nov. 11 to be divided evenly between Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong to support the mental health and the wellbeing of military communities.
Wienerschnitzel (multiple locations): A complimentary chili dog, small fries and 20-ounce drink.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway): Free appetizer.
Do you know of other dining deals for Veterans Day? Send them to thedish@bakersfield.com for inclusion in a story later this week.