Next week the downtown dining scene will be a bit closer to business as usual with the return of Uricchio's Trattoria. The restaurant, which had been closed since March 20, will reopen for takeout on Tuesday.
Owner Claire Porter has been busy this week preparing her small crew with this "baby step" moving into to-go ordering.
Porter and daughter Nina have been working on the takeout menu, which initially was limited to 10 items.
"We spoke with the chef Raffi (Raphael Hernandez) and he convinced us to have 25 things on the menu."
Classics like chicken and sausage alla Nick, angel hair pomodoro, chicken piccata, lasagna and seafood dishes (salmon, orange roughy, shrimp) will be available along with six salads and two soups (minestrone and clam chowder). Porter also said almost every sauce will be available.
"The menu may change and we'll have specialty dishes," Porter said, noting they will be open to customer feedback.
"If their favorites are not on the menu they can let us know what they want."
Hungry diners can get a look at the menu this weekend when it is posted on Uricchio's website uricchios.com. (Note: The full restaurant menu is up currently until the website is updated.)
Customers can call in orders (326-8870) or order at the restaurant. Porter said they will post signs at the parking spaces in front of the restaurant so people picking up orders can call and have a staffer come out to their vehicle.
"We will be wearing masks but our eyes will be smiling at everyone. It will be hard not to give hugs," said Porter, who describes her greatest joy at the restaurant as being able to talk with customers.
"After all these years, Bakersfield is a big family to us."
Speaking of family, Porter said she plans to carry on the legacy started by her father, Nick, 25 years ago.
"I plan on passing this restaurant along to my children."
Uricchio's Trattoria, 1400 17th St., will be open for takeout from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting May 19.
Dining deal
Help give back with Firehouse Subs' new family meal deal.
The combo ($24) allows customers to mix and match from a choice of three of Firehouse's most-loved subs: Hook & Ladder (smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey jack), Italian (Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing and seasonings) or meatball sub. Each sandwich comes with a chips and a cookie.
A portion of every Firehouse Subs purchase goes directly to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which helps provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.
To date, the foundation has donated more than $50 million to hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release.
Firehouse Subs is at 3700 California Ave. Suite 300. Call 843-7100 or order at firehousesubs.com or via the Firehouse Subs app.
