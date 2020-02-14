With its dinner service up and running, Smitten just launched its latest addition on Monday: cocktails.
From the first drink ordered — a martini — the restaurant at Grand Island Village off Buena Vista Road has ventured into new territory.
"It took us a couple of months to dial everything in, hire bartenders, create a menu," said Stasie Bitton, who owns Smitten with husband Shai.
While their Cafe Smitten downtown remains beer and wine only — and will remain so for the foreseeable future, Bitton said — their new restaurant has ventured into spirits with a cocktail menu of 10 drinks overseen by lead bartender and recent Bakersfield transplant Roschel Velasco.
"I've had to learn a lot these past few months. ... Coffee to cocktails, it's all making drinks." Bitton said, noting that she's had a good team in place to help develop the menu.
"When you find bartenders with a passion, it makes it easier and fun."
The list was developed with the Smitten customers in mind, considering what they would want to order and what might pair well with the dinner menu. (For now, cocktails will only be served during dinner service, 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.)
Velasco is proud of the penicillin, a blend of Title No. 21 Whiskey, Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, fresh lemon juice and a sweet secret weapon.
"The ginger-honey syrup is our own recipe," Velasco said. "That will be our Smitten cocktail."
"It's in its own category, something that people would be intrigued by."
This libation ($12), which both Bitton and Velasco likened to "cocktail medicine" does have a comforting flavor that evokes soothing remedies for those under the weather. It's garnished with rosemary for a fragrant first sip. Although the ginger is not overwhelming, the whiskies pack a punch.
The rest of the cocktail list reflects the plan for classics with "a Smitten twist." Ranging from $10 to $12, other selections include a Moscow mule, with Fever-Tree ginger beer; cosmopolitan, with Aperol in place of the triple sec; and a pisco sour, highlighting the Peruvian brandy with Angostura bitters, house-made simple syrup, fresh lime juice and frothy egg whites.
Of course, knowing the local market, there are tequila-based drinks.
"Bakersfield is known for loving its margaritas," Bitton said.
Smitten's margarita and paloma both feature Olmeca Altos Tequila Plata, reflecting the restaurant's emphasis on offering small-batch spirits.
Bitton's favorite on the menu is the sidecar, made with D'usse Cognac VSOP and orange liqueur.
"I just think it's delicious with fresh lemon juice and the sugar rim."
Down the line, there will be seasonal additions to the menu and an espresso martini, highlighting Smitten's coffee side, is in the works. But for now, Bitton is ready to share the spirits with customers.
She said, "You work really hard for something, and you want to see people enjoy it."
Smitten is at 1407 Buena Vista Road. For more information, visit cafesmitten.com.
