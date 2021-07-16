THE DISH: Umaga Cafe is worth the wait

We're all looking for the new and interesting, especially when it comes to food. Here's a roundup of some of the latest additions.
Umaga Cafe is in a soft opening but is already knocking it out of the park.
Umaga means "morning" in Filipino (Tagalog) and I could easily imagine starting my mornings with the Ooh-Bae latte, made with ube cookie butter. It was easier to scoop up the cookie butter with the wide-cut straw (designed for boba) when the ice had melted a bit but that just allowed me to enjoy the flavor of the coffee.
Owners Jeremy and Jezreel Cruz started their business by selling high-quality coffee imported from the Philippines, and the coffee is available by the bag in the store.
The line was long on the first day of the soft opening so I should have added a bag of coffee to the initial order.
Now onto the pastries, despite the warning that the menu would be limited as they got up and running, there was still plenty from which to choose. I sampled the pandan (screwpine), langka (jackfruit) and guava doughnuts. All were tasty and moist with the pandan, which was topped with shredded coconut, being my favorite. (And I normally don't like coconut on top so that's a testament to the balanced flavors of the pastry.)
Eventually doughnuts can be topped with a choice of options — milk chocolate with ube crumbles, Biscoff cookie crumbles, Fruity Pebbles or chocolate or rainbow sprinkles — but for now, the case was stacked with topped doughnuts.
Special praise is reserved for the ube mochi muffin. The last regular one had been sold to the customer ahead of me so I got the gluten-free version. That didn't matter because the ube flavor was great and the chewy texture from the mochiko sweet rice flour was satisfying. I would gladly order this version, which only differs from the other with the addition of ube cookie crumbs, which contain gluten.
The banana and peanut butter fried roll, served with halo-halo ice cream was a fine balance of crunch and sweetness. The peanut butter, which could be overwhelming in a flaky dish like this, was balanced with the ice cream.
If this was just a sample of what the cafe will be offering, I'm excited to return in the coming months and see what the full menu has in store — and to grab an ube cheese pandesal, which were going to be a 30-minute wait as the initial batch had already sold out about an hour after opening last Saturday. (I've had them at a previous pop-up Umaga held at the Idea Hive and I'm ready for more.)
Also worth noting that the staff was gracious and helpful, explaining flavors of pastries and apologizing for any wait time.
I'm happy to see another local family-run business take the next step in building its brand. Here's hoping that Bakersfield does what it does best and comes out to support it just as fiercely as it did during the opening weekend.
The cafe at 4801 Stockdale Highway is closed Mondays and open the rest of the week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on Umaga Cafe, visit its website umagacoffee.com or its social media — Facebook (facebook.com/umagacoffee) and Instagram (@umagacoffee).
New and improved
On Tuesday, Subway launched what it called "Eat Fresh Refresh," a massive overhaul to its menu, which has taken heat for the quality of the tuna it uses.
Changes include newly improved ingredients as well as some fresh sandwiches.
Roast beef and rotisserie chicken, both of which had been cut last summer, are back as well as three new sandwiches: steak Cali fresh, made with steak, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, BelGioioso mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes and mayo; turkey Cali fresh, which is the same as the steak Cali except the featured protein is oven-roasted turkey; and the all-American club, which comes with oven-roasted turkey, black forest ham and hickory-smoked bacon with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions.
The standard Subway club also got a boost from the upgraded turkey, ham and roast beef.
Some of the ingredients on those sandwiches may have intrigued you (at least as much as Subway can) and that's because they are new or revamped. Those include smashed avocado, BelGioioso mozzarella, MVP (Most Valuable Parm) Parmesan vinaigrette, hickory-smoked bacon, black forest ham, oven-roasted turkey and steak.
There was also an upgrade of its signature Italian bread — now baked for longer, at a hotter temperature, 370 degrees, to give it a crispier crust — and its multigrain bread, made with Amber soft grain and three types of seeds. The last bread change was in 2000 when it switched from cutting the trench at the top of the bread to slicing horizontally
The chain is also rolling out Subway Delivers, described as a white-label delivery provided by DoorDash available on the company’s website and app. This is part of the company's continued efforts to simplify the digital ordering experience.
Reviews have been mixed since the midweek launch. Have you tried something new at Subway? Email thedish@bakersfield.com and let us know what you think.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill is now offering cauliflower rice, available in any bowls or burrito for an additional $2. It can also be ordered as a side dish or in a kids meal.
The plant-based option is made from riced cauliflower cooked with fresh cilantro, lime juice, lemongrass and sea salt. A nutrient-dense food that contains antioxidants such as vitamins A and C, fiber, potassium and calcium, it aligns with Keto, Whole 30, Paleo, vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian diets.
"Rubio's guests are incredibly food savvy and appreciate being able to order meals customized to their wellness goals," Rubio's co-founder Ralph Rubio said in a news release. "When Cauli Rice is substituted in place of rice in our California Bowl, the Cauli Rice is just 130 calories with 7 net carbs per serving. It’s an easy swap that tastes delicious with great health benefits."
Rubio's is at 9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200.
Popeye's, which has been aiming to dominate the fast-food chicken sandwich market, is expanding further into nuggets. Last on the menu almost 10 years ago, nuggets will be available starting July 27, taking "the quality and flavors" of Popeye's famous chicken sandwich and putting it into poppable pieces.
The nuggets are made from white meat and made with a special flour and batter system, according to the Restaurant Business website. They’re available in classic flavor and can be paired with several sauces including bayou Buffalo, BoldBQ, blackened ranch, buttermilk ranch, Mardi Gras mustard and sweet heat.
Farmer Boys has two summer offerings, both back by customer demand. First up is the hog heaven breakfast burrito, which is made with three cage-free eggs, American cheese, crispy hash browns, house-made salsa, hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage and diced ham, rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
It has also brought back the chicken Caesar salad, featuring flame-grilled chicken, hand-diced Hass avocado, hickory-smoked bacon and Parmesan cheese on a bed of hand-chopped romaine lettuce that is accompanied by Farmer Boys’ signature Parmesan-crusted sourdough toast.
The menu items are available now through Aug 30. For more on Farmer Boys, visit www.farmerboys.com.