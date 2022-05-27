THE DISH: Try some new treats, deals this weekend

Any holiday weekend calls for at least one special treat, whether it's a meal out, a new item to try or a dining deal. Here are a few items and offers to consider this weekend.
Offers.com compiled some deals to save this Memorial Day weekend.
Show your military ID at Long John Silver’s for a 20 percent discount on Memorial Day (and Mondays).
Now through Monday, enjoy a buy-one-hot-dog, get-one-free deal at Sonic Drive-In, which is available through the chain's app. Options include the chili cheese Coney and all-American hot dog.
Use code 15OFF for 15 percent off your next Subway footlong sandwich through Aug. 11 via the app. Plus, buy a $25 gift card and get a free 6-inch sub from now until June 30.
Get a free Wendy’s Jr. bacon cheeseburger when you make a mobile order via the chain's app now through June 5.
Treat for teachers
Educators counting the days until summer break have a reason to celebrate early thanks to Red Lobster.
The seafood chain is offering a buy-one, get-one-free offer on entrees for teachers and school staff now through June 5.
Teachers can enjoy a free entree (maximum $20 value) at Red Lobster with the purchase of another entree. Guests only need to show a valid school ID to redeem the dine-in only offer.
The offer also applies to school faculty and staff with valid school ID.
Red Lobster is located at 8180 Rosedale Highway. Visit redlobster.com to view the menu.
New and different
McDonald’s has a new way to beat the heat with its new Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry.
Released Wednesday, this sweet-and-salty combo mixes vanilla soft serve with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and tops its all with a rich caramel swirl.
Sonic Drive-In has gone all-in on pickles with its Big Dill burger, stacked with crispy pickle fries, crinkle-cut pickle slices, dill ranch sauce, chopped lettuce and American cheese; and its pickle fries, which are served with dill ranch sauce for dipping.
Get festive this weekend or anytime this summer with the new Red, White, and Blueberry Pop-Tarts.
Available only at Walmart, the toaster pastries have a flaky red crust, blueberry-flavored filling and sparkling sprinkles.
California Pizza Kitchen added two new signature cocktails, both made with Gray Whale Gin. The Oceanside blends gin with agave lime and fresh basil, while the Big Sur boasts lavender flavor.
CPK also updated its lunch menu with new offerings such as the Catalina chicken sandwich, California caprese sandwich, wild mushroom and brie soup, and Baja crunch salad. All of these dishes are part of the chain’s Lunch Duos platform and can be paired with a 7-inch pizza.
P.F. Chang's also has some new sake-based cocktails on the menu.
Kyoto Bloom pays tribute to Kyoto, Japan, which is known for having one of the world's largest varieties of strawberries with its mix of fresh strawberries, yuzu sake, Suntory's Roku Japanese Gin and elderflower liqueur that is topped with club soda. The Lucky Lotus features Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Saké and RumHaven Coconut Rum, which are combined with pure cane sugar, fresh lemon and a touch of half and half. The refreshing Saké Warrior features Moonstone Asian Pear Sake, Tito's Handmade Vodka, white peach and fresh lemon and lime juice.
Chester’s Chicken has added sweet heat to its menu with the new Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites.
Available now through Labor Day, the dishes feature Chester's signature specially marinated, double-breaded and fried fresh chicken "sauced and tossed" in Frank’s RedHot Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce.
Cheez-Its is upping the heat this summer with its new Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar variety.
The baked snacks offer a "tongue-tingling scorchin' hot cheesy flavor" to level up even the blandest sandwich.
"Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal, but with the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd we're bringing that 'I can't wait until lunch' feeling back," Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, said in a news release.
Well, Snap Crackle and Pop! Rice Krispies Homestyle is offering its first new flavor: Rice Krispies Homestyle Cinnamon Sugar.
The new flavor adds a dusting of warm cinnamon sugar to its base of fluffy marshmallows and golden butter
Shoppers can pick up this new option in grocery stores nationwide alongside the original and chocolate Homestyle varieties.