THE DISH: Trick or treat yourself to these deals

We're going to squeeze the last bits of fun out of this Halloween season. Along with all the activities left to enjoy, let's scare up some dining specials to redeem through Halloween.
Here are some ideas for hungry trick-or-treaters and older revelers alike to fuel up for the big night.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite M): Bring the family for a kids-eat-free deal for Halloween. On Monday, dine-in guests can receive up to two free kids' meals with purchase of an adult entree. The free entrees must be off the kids' menu for diners age 12 and younger. This deal cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
Those celebrating at home, can redeem the offer for a free order of Boneless Wings and free delivery with any purchase of $30 or more for to go (or delivery) when ordered online at Applebees.com or via the Applebee's mobile app. Enter the enter the coupon code SPOOKY22 at checkout to get in on this spooktacular deal. Tax and gratuity excluded, and the offer is not valid on third-party delivery sites.
"Our boneless wings are the perfect treat for families fueling up for a night of trick-or-treating or for our guests craving a late-night snack," Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee's, said in a news release.
Burger King: Use the Ghost Detector in the Burger King app to search for a ghost in your house. After the search, you'll be able to redeem an offer for two Ghost Pepper Whoppers and two small fries for just $10 through Monday.
Chili's Grill & Bar (8950 Rosedale Highway, 5443 Gosford Road): Experience chills sipping on the scary good $6 margarita: the Fang-tastic. The seasonal cocktail is a mix of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, triple sec and blood orange syrup that is topped with black fangs.
Chipotle: The Boorito is back! From 3 p.m. to close Monday, Chipotle Rewards members who come in dressed up in costume can get a $6 entree. They can also enter the Booreal Sweepstakes for a chance to win free burritos for a year.
IHOP: Now through Monday from 4 to 10 p.m., all children 12 and younger who dine in can enjoy one free Scary Face Pancake with the purchase of an adult entree.
Jack In The Box: Snag some Monster Tacos (two for $3), which returned bigger than ever just in time for Halloween.
Jamba Juice: Now through Monday, Jamba Juice rewards members can enjoy BOGO 50% off smoothies when ordering via the app or in-store.
Krispy Kreme (9410 Rosedale Highway): On Monday, any guest who visits "Krispy Skreme" dressed in a Halloween costume can receive one free doughnut of choice, no purchase necessary.
Pieology: Enjoy a BOO-GO half-off deal on custom pizzas on Monday. Buy one custom pizza and get the second half-off. The offer is only available for in-restaurant purchases.
Red Lobster (8180 Rosedale Highway): What a catch! The chain is offering free delivery on to-go orders placed through redlobster.com now through Monday.
Rubio's Coastal Grill (9200 Rosedale Highway, Suite 200): Rubio's Rewards members can redeem a Boorito deal, picking up any burrito on the menu for just $7.99. Orders must be placed though the Rubio's app or members can scan their phone at the register to get the offer.
Wendy's: Buy a Boo! Book ($1) now through Monday to receive five coupons for a free Jr. Frosty. Proceeds go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps children in foster care to find their forever families.
7-Eleven: If you're a 7-Eleven rewards member, stores are offering a BOGO deal on any large pizza on Oct. 31. For Halloween weekend, there is also a $5 large pizza offer.