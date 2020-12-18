We're in the home stretch for Christmas and with a massive to-do list, you're probably not looking forward to cooking a big meal. If you want a gift for yourself, order now.
Baked Bake Shop (3401 Pacheco Road, Suite K): The shop has a cookie DIY kit ($30) and decorated cookies ($3.25) in unconventional designs like Pusheen, llama and custom face gingerbread ($3.50). There are also cheesecakes ($35) in vanilla, peppermint Oreo and pecan pie flavors. If pudding is more your speed, order banana or banana red velvet ($20). There is also a tres leches wreath cake in classic or rompope (eggnog). Fudge is also available in limited quantity, with classic ($10 for 1 pound, $3 for 4 ounces) or rocky road ($12 for 1 pound, $3.50 for 4 ounces), which has toasted almonds and mini marshmallows. Orders need to be in by Monday by calling 885-9898.
Cope’s Knotty Pine (1530 Norris Road): The cafe is offering scratch-made cobblers in small ($30, feeds 10) and large ($45, feeds 20) sizes. Flavors are apple, peach, cherry and blackberry. You can also pick up cinnamon rolls (six for $25 or 12 for $46) and pot pies ($45 small, $65 large) with beef or chicken. Call 399-0120 to order.
La Tapatia Mexican Grill (1015 N. Chester Ave.): Order tamales from this classic Oildale spot. Choose from pork or chicken with $30 for a dozen, which come with enchilada sauce. The restaurant is also offering trays of rice or beans ($40, feeds 25 to 30) or half trays ($25, feeds 10 to 15). Call 393-7388 to order for pickup on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
PorkChop & Bubba's BBQ (1230 H St.): The barbecue restaurant is offering meals with a whole or half prime rib ($300 and $175, respectively) that come with your choice of two sides including mashed or au gratin potatoes, green beans with bacon or any on the restaurant menu. The meals also include a garden salad and dinner rolls. PorkChop & Bubba's is also offering an a la carte whole prime rib and half prime rib ($225, $125). Orders must be made before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by calling 520-4227.
Sno Shack of Bakersfield (11000 Brimhall Road #S): After coming through at fair time with the Old West cinnamon rolls, the shop is ready to make your Christmas morning dreams come true. You can order sweet treats in vacuum-sealed packs of four, six or nine. Orders must be in by 8 p.m. Sunday by calling or texting 587-4778. Pickup is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sorella (7800 McNair Lane): The southwest Italian restaurant will be offering its menu as well as family meals for pickup on Christmas Eve. Options include the $40 family meal deal with a choice of spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, rigatoni with marinara or meat sauce or fettuccine Alfredo, served with salad and bread. Check out other options on the website sorellarestaurant.com. Order by Wednesday by calling 396-8603 for pickup on Thursday.
For more Christmas menu offerings, go to Bakersfield.com/entertainment/food.
Even beyond these listings, consider checking in with your favorite local restaurant for any holiday offerings or even just picking up your go-to order or a gift card. Supporting local businesses is a great idea in this season of giving and good will.
New dishes
We're always on the lookout for fresh menu items and here's the latest crop.
Farmer Boys is serving up seasonal soups including its fan-favorite Boston clam chowder, simmered in a creamy broth and seasoned with traditional herbs and spices; and scratch-made chili, prepared with 100 percent pure beef and a proprietary blend of spices all topped with cheddar cheese and diced onion. The soups are available at all Farmer Boys locations for a limited time.
They may not be spicy but Jack in the Box has two new variations on the fried chicken sandwich. The cluck tops a thick, crispy chicken fillet with pickle slices and "mystery sauce" on a brioche bun while the deluxe offers no "mystery" but lots of toppings including melted cheddar, bacon, guacamole, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Although the last Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen I visited was out of most of their pies at the time, the chain itself is upping its sweets game with chocolate beignets. Available for a limited time, the beignets, which are stuffed with melted Hershey's chocolate and sprinkled with powdered sugar, are available in orders of three, six or 12.
Ike's Love and Sandwiches has some new holiday sandwiches: Bad Santa (chicken-fried steak, marinara, pesto and provolone), Jack Skellington (steak, steak sauce, mushrooms and cheddar), Do You Want to Build a Snowman? (pastrami, vegan cheese, avocado, honey mustard and real honey), That's Not Snowflake (tuna, avocado and mozzarella sticks) and the vegetarian Ernest Saves Christmas (vegan meatballs, red pesto, green pesto and pepper jack cheese). All are available for $10.
Ike's also has some deals coming up: On Saturday, aka National Whiners Day, get free chips with any purchase in store or through the Ike's app. And celebrate National Free Bacon Day on Dec. 30 with bacon or veggie bacon available free on any sandwich ordered in store or through the app.