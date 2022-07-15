THE DISH: Treat yourself to celebrate food holidays

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and, like all food holidays, it's a great time to discuss some preferences.
We have the favorite flavors for California (and the nation) thanks to the Ice Cream Index, a study on U.S. consumption preferences and trends conducted by market research Top Data.
Consumption is up — not surprising given our sustained interest in comfort food — 29% from last year, with the biggest gains in June and July.
The top three flavors in the nation this year are chocolate, rocky road and Neapolitan. For California, the top five varieties are rocky road, Neapolitan, green tea, coffee and coconut.
In a separate study, RTA Outdoor Living, which makes custom prefabricated outdoor kitchens and cooking appliances, studied Google Trends data to determine the top milkshake flavor in each state. Strawberry was extremely popular not only in California but in nine other states as well.
Every ice cream shop worth its scooper has rocky road on the menu but when it comes to strawberry milkshakes, one business is a bit of a show-off. Moo Creamery currently has one on special ($9.25), made with vanilla ice cream that is blended with fresh strawberries and topped with whipped cream and shortbread crumbles.
Those other top scoop flavors may not all be on the menu at Dewar's, Rosemary's or Moo but three, including coconut, are available at Cold Heart Ice Cream (2695 Mount Vernon Ave., Suite B).
And it's also important to note businesses that offer an ice cream experience for those who are lactose intolerant. Double O Creamery serves its vegan ice cream at Vida Vegan Co. (4530 Stine Road) and El Camino Bakery (3150 Panama Lane, Suite B). Scherb’s Ice Cream, inside Brookside Market (8803 Camino Media Drive), also serves nondairy as well as classic ice cream.
Hot dog! What a month
July is also of note in the food world as it's National Hot Dog Month. Although carnivores have celebrated for decades, Wienerschnitzel is reaching out to vegetarians.
Now through July 31, the hot dog chain is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its veggie dogs when you order via wienerschnitzel.com. The offer is good for pickup or delivery through the website, using the promo code VEGGIE at checkout.
"It's exciting to be able to invite vegetarians to join in the celebration of National Hot Dog Month," Doug Koegeboehn, chief marketing officer for Wienerschnitzel, said in a news release.
The three hot dogs are made with the Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog, a plant-based premium hot dog that is naturally smoked.
Options include the backyard veggie dog, topped with tomato, a pickle spear, ketchup, mustard and American cheese; Chicago veggie dog with mustard, pickle spear, tomato, onion, relish, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt; and the barbecue veggie dog with barbecue sauce, pickle spear and chopped onions.
Basque treat
If your summer travels lead you to The Cheesecake Factory on July 30, you're in for a treat.
Just in time for National Cheesecake Day, the chain has introduced its newest cheesecake flavor: classic Basque cheesecake. Created in San Sebastian, Spain, more than 30 years ago, Basque cheesecake is a crustless variety made with a burnt top and an ultra-creamy, custard-like center, and sweet caramelized notes. The Cheesecake Factory version is served covered with fresh berries and whipped cream.
For every slice of cheesecake sold on National Cheesecake Day (July 30), The Cheesecake Factory will donate $1 to Feeding America. Additionally, for every slice of classic Basque Cheesecake sold July 31 through July 29, 2023, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America.
The nearest Cheesecake Factory is in Valencia at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24250 Town Center Drive #110.