Nothing says love like sharing good food. Whether your tastes run fancy or fun, here are some deals for this Valentine's Day.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.): This restaurant is sharing the local love, pairing area wines with locally made Bear Food Paleo doughnuts. It offered a pairing of treats with a bottle of Tlo Wines syrah or Visko, which is a blend using the Croatian spelling for Vincent that is unique to the winery.
Papa Murphy's (six locations): Order the HeartBaker pizza, shaped like a heart and offered as a sweetheart deal with chocolate chip dough to bake at home starting at $12. The offer is available for in-store and online orders.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): The Valentine’s Day Meal to Go for two is $35 and includes breadsticks, soup or salad, dipping sauce, a shareable entree and a shareable dessert. Get it to go and print out a wrapper for a breadstick bouquet. See olivegarden.com for more details.
Me-N-Ed's (three locations): Order a large one-topping heart-shaped pizza for $13.95.
Starbucks (multiple locations): Sip on its seasonal cherry mocha, available through Feb. 17. Mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup are melted together with hot espresso to create the base, to which steamed milk is added. It's finished with whipped cream, a dusting of sugar and cocoa Valentine’s sprinkles.
Chili’s Grill & Bar (8950 Rosedale Highway and 5443 Gosford Road): Order a Valentine’s Day meal for two for $25, with an appetizer, two entrees and a cheesecake or skillet chocolate chip cookie.
Firehouse Subs (3700 California Ave #300): On Thursday only, get a free dessert with any purchase at Firehouse Subs with coupon.
Hooters (4208 Rosedale Highway): "Shred Your Ex” on Valentine’s Day, give a photo of your ex to the waitress for shredding and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings. Visit hooters.com for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.