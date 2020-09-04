A major draw of the Kern County Fair for many is the variety of food, offered by visiting concessionaires and local organizations. This year's event is going partially online, and there has been talk of a drive-thru food event.
While we wait for details from the fair board, local organizations are taking action. Kern County Teen Challenge is going into its second weekend of offering its famed dumplings and kettle corn in a drive-thru.
Now the Kern County Basque Club has added its own event to thrill residents hungry for fair fare. On Sept. 26, it will host a takeout fundraiser with many of the dishes usually offered at its booth on the fairground's Grand Avenue.
The heart of the menu is the sandwiches, with three options available for $12 each: lamb dip, lukainka (Basque sausage) or pickled tongue. Make it a full meal with side dishes including a quart of marinated tomatoes ($10), quart of beans ($7) and half-pint of salsa ($4).
Don't forget to make it a real Basque experience by adding a bottle of cabernet or chardonnay ($10) to the order.
Speaking of orders, you'll need to do so in advance. Since the club wants to make money on this event, it needs to plan how much food to prepare.
Orders must be made and paid by Sept. 18. Head to kcbasqueclub.com/shop to order your meal.
Board members will oversee the pickup event, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the clubhouse, 2301 S. Union Ave.
Funds raised help the club's mission to preserve and promote Basque culture. Due to the pandemic, the club had to cancel its Basque Festival, which is held annually over Memorial Day weekend.
Outdoor dining
Speaking of Basque food, Wool Growers (620 E. 19th St.) has opened its "sheep camp," aka outdoor dining setup in its parking lot. Reservations are accept in two time slots: 5-5:30 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. Call 327-9584 to reserve a table.
Another longtime dining establishment has also added outdoor dining. Mexicali (631 18th St.) now has tables out in front of the restaurant available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tiger chews at Dewar's
Dewar's Candy Shop is again selling its orange and vanilla tiger chew created in partnership with Tigerfight Foundation, a local nonprofit that gives financial support to families with children who have blood cancer.
Through September, which is National Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Dewar's will double its donations for every pound sold to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Pick up a pound at any Dewar's location or at dewarscandy.com.
New coffee drinks
Ready for the election? Prepare yourself with the electoral oat at Cloud 9 Coffee Co. The latest seasonal drink consists of cold brew, honey and oat milk.
It also comes with a free postcard from Hereafter LA that you can use to remind loved ones to register to vote. The shop in Stockdale Tower also has stamps for you to get that postcard out straightaway. Note: The deadline to register in California is Oct. 19.
Meanwhile Dunkin' has partnered with TikTok’s most followed star, Charli D’Amelio, for a new campaign.
First off it is offering The Charli, which is a cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. DD Perks members earn 100 bonus points if they "order ahead" a medium drink on the Dunkin' app.
Fans of the influencer also have an opportunity to enjoy The Charli with the star herself. Starting Wednesday, the Charli x Dunkin’ contest invites fans to post a photo on Instagram recreating an iconic Charli x Dunkin’ moment using #CharliXDunkinContest.
On Sept. 19, National Dance Day, five lucky winners will be selected for the exclusive opportunity to hang out with Charli virtually and get a few pointers from the digital superstar on how to make viral and engaging videos.
International Bacon Day
Bet you didn't know Saturday is International Bacon Day. Don't worry, neither did I, but the first Saturday of September has earned that distinction.
You can celebrate in a number of ways but if you want a bit of free bacon, head to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , which is is offering free bacon add-ons to any sandwich. Vegetarians are included in this deal with free vegan bacon add-ons as well.
To redeem, show the Ike's Instagram post touting the free bacon promotion to the cashier. If you're using the Ike’s app, write “Free Bacon” in the notes at checkout to redeem.
As an added bonus, delivery is free on the Ike’s app through Labor Day weekend starting today. Ike's is at 9000 Ming Ave., Suite H4.
