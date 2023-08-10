Maui Tiki-Ko

To aid those affected by the devastating wildfires in Maui, Tiki-Ko is selling its coconut and monkey mugs this week to raise funds for Maui Food Bank and Maui Strong Fund.

 Courtesy of Tiki-Ko

To support those affected by the Maui wildfires, downtown bar Tiki-Ko is holding a fundraiser this week.

It will sell its Monkey Shines and classic coconut mugs for $10 each (no cocktail included). All profits will go directly toward the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Strong Fund, vital organizations at the forefront of relief and recovery.

