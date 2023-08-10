To support those affected by the Maui wildfires, downtown bar Tiki-Ko is holding a fundraiser this week.
It will sell its Monkey Shines and classic coconut mugs for $10 each (no cocktail included). All profits will go directly toward the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Strong Fund, vital organizations at the forefront of relief and recovery.
Additionally, the bar will donate 10% of its net sales this weekend to the two charities.
Created to "provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response and recovery, the Maui Strong Fund is currently aiding communities affected by the wildfires.
The Maui Food Bank serves as its community's primary safety net for providing hunger relief to those in need. For every $1 donated, the food bank can provide four meals for those in the community.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the wildfire started Tuesday, taking Maui by surprise as it raced through parched growth covering the island and feasted on homes and anything else in its path, The Associated Press reported.
More than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and dozens of people have been injured.
With the official death toll currently at 53, it is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and ravaged the town of Paradise.
The Hawaii toll could rise when rescuers reach parts of the island that had been inaccessible due to obstructions of the three ongoing fires as of Thursday.
Tiki-Ko, 1919 K St., is open this weekend from 5:30 to 1 a.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.) is also embracing ohana for Maui relief efforts by selling Jell-O shots.
All proceeds will go to benefit the World Central Kitchen's efforts to feed wildfire victims and first responders.
"It’s only a small gesture compared to what Maui has meant to our family over the years," the bar shared in a post on Instagram. "That island has been there for us during all our highs & lows. Supporting them in their time of need is only fitting. Sending love & aloha to our friends & family on island."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.