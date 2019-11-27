The season of giving is upon and often the easiest way to help others starts with helping ourselves.
Downtown bar Tiki-Ko knows the score, having served themed cocktails in the past to raise funds for worthy causes. This holiday season, the bartenders at the K Street bar will be mixing up special holiday menu of four past favorites and one new cocktail.
The lineup consists of:
Home for the Holidays, a gin cocktail with cranberry and pomegranate syrup, fresh lemon juice, orange and angostura bitters.
The Royal Tannenbaum is another gin cocktail, this time served hot with fresh lemon juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup and hot tea, garnished with rosemary.
Bumba Claus features Plantation OFTD rum, macadamia nut liqueur, chocolate and coconut cream.
The spiciest customer favorite, Abuela Got Run Over By A Reindeer, combines tequila, hot chocolate, cinnamon syrup and El Yucateco hot sauce, then is garnished with a toasted marshmallow.
The classic Hot Buttered Rum includes dark Jamaican rum, brown sugar, butter, cloves, cinnamon and allspice. Fear not, vegans, there is a butter-less option as well.
Each is $10, with $2 going toward the selected charity of the week. Friday through Dec. 8, it's Toys for Tots. The Bakersfield Homeless Center will benefit from sales Dec. 10 to 15, and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) from Dec. 17 to 22. The final week of the year, Dec. 24 to 29, will aid Fisher House Foundation, a past Tiki-Ko fundraiser beneficiary that provides no-cost housing to military and veterans' families while a loved one is receiving treatment at a military or VA medical center.
Tiki-Ko is located at 1919 K St.
