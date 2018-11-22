Bakersfield just got its Christmas wish a little early. In what could be any fast food-loving child's (or adult's) ultimate wish, you can now book a party at Taco Bell.
The fast-food chain just launched a pilot program for its PARTY by Taco Bell, allowing guests to book a party with nine of their closest taco-loving pals with reserved seating and "breathtaking views of tacos." Guests who book the party will have a reserved table with themed party decor including a festive table runner, plates and fun photo props.
Diners can order food as usual from the counter, although Taco Bell encourages guests to order the taco party packs for ease of sharing.
Bakersfield fans can reserve their party at the Taco Bell at 4675 Ming Ave. via tacobellparty.com for $25. Opening weekend is booked but available dates still include Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 22 at either 6:30 or 8 p.m. for a one-hour event.
Once the party time is set, guests can choose between two decor themes: Feeling Luxe, a sleek variety with gold-and-black color patterns; and Feeling Electric, a '90s aesthetic color palette with bold, vibrant colors. They can also order other items like a taco shades three-pack ($12), sauce packet balloons ($16 for three), additional photo props ($12 for six) or table decor set ($12). Even those who can't book a party, can still order the table decor to throw their own fete at home.
Partygoers are encouraged to share their experience on social media, tagging the @TacoBell account and using hashtags #PARTYbyTacoBell and #TacoBell.
Often used as a test market for other fast-food chains, Bakersfield was selected along with nine other locations: Brea and Newport Beach; New York City; Dallas; Cleveland, Ohio; Dale City, Va.; Rock Hill, S.C.; Flat Rock, Mich.; and Ocoee, Fla.
Taco Bell selected these "diverse set of urban, suburban and rural markets" that would give the chain a good idea of how fans would approach the concept, according to Anastasia Lukiman of Edelman, the marketing firm handling promotion for the event.
After the pilot program ends, Lukiman said the chain will look into possibly rolling out the party experience to a wider audience.
To book a PARTY by Taco Bell or order a party decor kits, visit TacoBellParty.com.
