THE DISH: This time, the guac is on The Rock

Guac is extra but, come this May, The Rock has you covered. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has launched a "Guac on the Rock" initiative with his ultra-premium small batch tequila, Teremana, to support small businesses.
To encourage people around the U.S. to stick by their local restaurants, Johnson's Teremana will reimburse restaurant goers for their guacamole, up to $1 million total, when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana Tequila cocktail.
In celebration of Cinco de Mayo as well as The Rock's birthday on May 2, the offer is good from May 1 to 5 with purchases made at restaurants that serve the small-batch tequila.
"No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole," Johnson said in a news release. "I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business. Let's go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac's on The Rock!"
Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10 — whether they dine in or order take out. The offer is good for one per person.
Participants upload their itemized receipt at guacontherock.com or will scan the unique QR code in the restaurant. Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customer's Venmo account. Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million dollars of guacamole purchased.
According to the brand's website, teremana.com, the ultra-premium spirit is available at the following restaurants: Firestone Grill, 3501 California Ave.; Los Aguacates, 727 H St.; Mariscos Las Islitas, 1301 Chamberlain Ave.; Petroleum Club of Bakersfield, 5060 California Ave., Suite 1200; Vatos Tacos, 2631 Fashion Place, Suite C; Don Perico Mexican Restaurant, 9815 Hageman Road, Suite A3; and La Costa Mariscos, 10100 Stockdale Highway.
Being called "the tequila of the people," Teremana's name — "terra," Latin for "spirit," and "mana," Polynesian for "earth" — translates to "spirit of the earth." It is made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow-roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills.
For more on the promotion, visit guacontherock.com. Head to teremana.com or @teremana on social media for more on the tequila and other locations where you can purchase the spirit for your home bar.