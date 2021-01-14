Right now, we are all here for a heartfelt apology and a change in course. Especially when it will improve our dining options.
Taco Bell announced today that it will bring back potatoes to the menu starting in March. Taco Bell Chief Executive Officer Mark King appeared as a potato in a tweet to announce the good news.
The decision to pull the vegetarian-friendly ingredient from the menu drew a lot of fire last summer. Potato bites were not the only item cut when the chain pared down its menu as it transitioned to drive-thru only due to the pandemic.
Beginning March 11, the seasoned potato bites will return to stores, offered in the cheesy fiesta potatoes and spicy potato soft taco.
Additionally, Taco Bell is planning to develop a Beyond Meat menu item, Bloomberg reported. The companies are working together to create “an innovative new plant-based protein” that will be tested in the next year.